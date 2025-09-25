Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Its Fiscal 2025 Full-Year Financial Results
|ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|US$
|US$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|9,190,277
|7,888,711
|Accounts receivable and other receivables, net of (amortized cost of $22,802,369 and $25,872,226 and allowance for credit losses of $594,869 and $407,182 at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|22,207,500
|25,465,044
|Other current assets
|998,925
|1,624,611
|Prepaid expenses
|1,375,646
|1,129,435
|Loan receivables
|3,893,563
|1,877,131
|Total current assets
|37,665,911
|37,984,932
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash – non-current
|4,387,550
|2,061,673
|Long-term loan receivables
|-
|2,908,636
|Property and equipment, net
|11,259,820
|11,010,407
|Intangible assets, net
|54,627
|92,708
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|115,361,185
|111,955,448
|Right-of-use assets – finance leases
|745,547
|309,496
|Other non-current assets
|739,555
|711,556
|Total assets
|170,214,195
|167,034,856
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|9,604,783
|7,502,339
|Contract liabilities
|939,097
|276,463
|Income taxes payable
|-
|57,589
|Due to related parties
|-
|350,209
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|283,150
|405,250
|Convertible notes
|5,292,749
|-
|Operating lease liabilities – current
|29,280,907
|24,216,446
|Finance lease liabilities – current
|386,327
|155,625
|Total current liabilities
|45,787,013
|32,963,921
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|98,939,552
|93,126,092
|Finance lease liabilities – non-current
|397,692
|169,683
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|-
|1,536,455
|Total liabilities
|145,124,257
|127,796,151
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,250,934 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively
|422
|416
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,668,858
|15,468,864
|Retained earnings
|8,420,658
|23,769,425
|Total stockholders' equity
|25,089,938
|39,238,705
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|170,214,195
|167,034,856
|ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
|OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| Year Ended
June 30,
2025
| Year Ended
June 30,
2024
|US$
|US$
|Revenue
|190,408,258
|166,977,034
|Costs of service
|193,408,827
|148,894,227
|Gross (loss) profit
|(3,000,569
|)
|18,082,807
|Operating costs and expenses:
|General and administrative
|14,675,543
|9,967,792
|Total operating costs and expenses
|14,675,543
|9,967,792
|(Loss) Income from operations
|(17,676,112
|)
|8,115,015
|Other (income) expenses:
|Other income, net
|(2,714,344
|)
|(2,320,257
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,192,431
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|43,625
|-
|Finance costs
|714,352
|47,649
|Total other (income) expenses
|(763,936
|)
|(2,272,608
|)
|(Loss) Income before provision for income taxes
|(16,912,176
|)
|10,387,623
|Current income tax (recovery) expense
|(26,954
|)
|2,145,072
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|(1,536,455
|)
|801,333
|Total income tax (recovery) expense
|(1,563,409
|)
|2,946,405
|Net (loss) income
|(15,348,767
|)
|7,441,218
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|(15,348,767
|)
|7,441,218
|Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share
|(0.37
|)
|0.19
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic
|41,808,909
|40,205,836
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock-diluted
|41,808,909
|40,216,109
|ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| For The
Year Ended
June 30,
2025
| For The
Year Ended
June 30,
2024
|US$
|US$
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|(15,348,767
|)
|7,441,218
|Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
|Net loss from disposal of fixed assets
|43,625
|-
|Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets
|2,931,993
|1,996,720
|Amortization
|38,081
|35,317
|Non-cash operating leases expense
|7,536,058
|5,193,458
|Current estimated credit loss
|275,610
|94,694
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,192,431
|-
|Accretion of convertible note
|617,845
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,536,455
|)
|801,333
|Interest income
|(144,501
|)
|(109,427
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable and other receivables
|2,981,935
|(8,157,462
|)
|Other current assets
|625,686
|11,881
|Prepaid expenses
|(246,211
|)
|(332,531
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(28,000
|)
|(711,556
|)
|Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
|2,102,444
|(667,825
|)
|Income tax payable
|(57,589
|)
|(2,597,106
|)
|Contract liabilities
|662,634
|(147,719
|)
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|(122,100
|)
|141,894
|Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liability
|(63,874
|)
|-
|Net cash provided from operating activities
|1,460,845
|2,992,889
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,889,928
|)
|(5,208,522
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|48,000
|-
|Net loan disbursement amounts after repayments received
|(1,000,000
|)
|(2,229,083
|)
|Proceeds from loan repayments
|2,036,705
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,805,223
|)
|(7,437,605
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Net proceeds received from related parties
|-
|1,000
|Proceeds (lend to) from related parties
|(350,209
|)
|511,353
|Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|(360,443
|)
|(163,936
|)
|Repayment of commitment payable
|(150,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of SEPA
|(3,260,000
|)
|-
|Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering
|-
|(951,617
|)
|Proceeds from IPO and share issuance, net
|8,092,473
|7,471,180
|Capital contributions from stockholders
|-
|969,021
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,971,821
|7,837,001
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|3,627,443
|3,392,285
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|9,950,384
|6,558,099
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
|13,577,827
|9,950,384
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that total the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|9,190,277
|7,888,711
|Restricted cash – non-current
|4,387,550
|2,061,673
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet
|13,577,827
|9,950,384
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:
|Cash paid for income tax
|(122,248
|)
|(4,742,178
|)
|Cash paid for interest
|(96,507
|)
|(47,649
|)
|Non-Cash Transactions:
|Decrease in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms
|1,148,456
|-
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|27,857,474
|81,927,507
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|819,155
|-
|Shares issued to settle commitment fee
|250,000
|-
|Shares issued pursuant to SEPA
|950,000
|-
|IPO expenses paid by stockholders
|-
|300,000
