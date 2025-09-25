Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Its Fiscal 2025 Full-Year Financial Results

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased by approximately $23.4 million, or 14.0%, to $190.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $167.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. This growth was largely driven by continued demand for Armlogi's transportation and warehousing services.

Cost of service rose by $44.5 million, or 29.9%, mainly due to higher freight, rental, labor, and warehouse expenses associated with the expansion of the Company's operational footprint.

Gross profit declined to a loss of $3.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared with a gross profit of $18.1 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with the gross margin falling to -1.6% from 10.8% the previous fiscal year. The decrease primarily reflects increases in third-party carrier costs, particularly with major suppliers, FedEx and UPS, as well as expenses associated with new warehouse leases and labor for expanded facilities.

General and administrative expenses totaled $14.7 million, representing a 47.2% increase in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 from $10.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to investments in business growth and additional professional and office costs.

Net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 was $15.3 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at year-end were $13.6 million in the fiscal year ended June 30,2025, compared to $10.0 million as of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented,“Fiscal year 2025 demonstrated continued strong demand for our logistics solutions, with 14% revenue growth and a more than four-fold increase in our active customer base. However, our results also reflect the significant operational challenges we faced as we expanded our warehouse network and navigated a difficult freight cost environment. The expansion of our operations with new warehouse facilities, while necessary for long-term growth, required substantial investments in labor and infrastructure that pressured our margins in the near term. Additionally, freight cost increases from our carriers have significantly impacted the profitability of our transportation services. We responded by diversifying our carrier relationships, but the industry-wide cost pressures continue to present headwinds.”

Mr. Chou continued:“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to our growth strategy and believe our expanded infrastructure positions us well for future opportunities. Looking ahead, our focus remains on operational optimization, technology-driven efficiency, and prudent cost management, as we position Armlogi for long-term, sustainable growth.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

