Torchstone Global Unveils Powerhouse Executive Team Amid A Year Of Record Growth And Industry Recognition

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TorchStone Global, a steady force in the security and risk mitigation industry, recently announced the formation of a newly elevated executive leadership team-all drawn from within its own ranks. These strategic internal promotions include a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and a Chief Security Officer.

The move highlights TorchStone Global's deep internal talent pipeline and long-standing commitment to developing exceptional leaders from within. It comes at a time of extraordinary momentum: the company has reported record-breaking growth and was recently honored with the prestigious Inc. 5000 recognition as one of the fastest growing private companies in America in 2025 for the fourth time-and the third consecutive year.

-New Executive Appointments-

.Malique Carr, PhD, CTM, Chief Operating Officer – Formerly SVP, Chief People Officer, Dr. Carr has been instrumental in operationalizing TorchStone Global's rapid expansion while building and maintaining an authentic, values-driven culture and leading the company's Threat Management Team services as a psychologist and one of only a few hundred Certified Threat Managers in the world. In her new role, she will oversee end-to-end execution across administrative functions including finance and human resources, with plans to expand oversight to include legal, information technology, and compliance as the company continues to scale. Dr. Carr brings a unique blend of strategic insight, emotional intelligence, cultural stewardship, and risk assessment to the new role and is well-positioned to help drive the next chapter of TorchStone Global's evolution.

.Mark Lex, SVP of Corporate Consulting & Chief Growth Officer – With over 30 years of experience in the security industry, Mr. Lex has played a key role in driving business development and shaping TorchStone Global's advisory and corporate embedded services, helping clients navigate complex security challenges through tailored, high-impact solutions. As SVP of Corporate Consulting-a title he will continue to hold-Mr. Lex has consistently delivered strategic value across the organization. In his expanded role, Mr. Lex will lead TorchStone Global's growth strategy, overseeing business development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion. His extensive industry experience, proven ability to forge strong client and partner relationships, and strategic vision will help scale TorchStone Global's growth, reach, and influence across the global security landscape.

.John Gainer, SVP of Strategic Services & Chief Security Officer – Formerly Vice President of Training & Special Projects, Mr. Gainer brings a distinguished background as a former FBI agent and member of the elite Hostage Rescue Team, which he has leveraged to deliver consistent, high-quality security services. In his new roles, he will apply his deep expertise to strategically lead and continuously enhance TorchStone Global's security operations, ensuring they remain world-class in both execution and impact. He will also oversee efforts to boost operational excellence and uphold the highest standards of quality across all of TorchStone Global's services. With a strong track record of leadership, discipline, and innovation, Mr. Gainer will ensure that long-term growth initiatives are fully aligned with exceptional security performance.

“TorchStone is redefining the landscape of private risk management by delivering holistic, converged solutions that fuse physical and digital security, intelligence-led protection, and global operations center support,” said Frank Rodman, CEO of TorchStone Global. He continued,“These appointments signal a deliberate focus on scaling the business with proven leaders who bring institutional knowledge, operational excellence, and a vision for sustainable growth. Dr. Carr, Mr. Lex, and Mr. Gainer bring field-tested expertise in the security industry; they know the business, understand the mission, and embody a culture of excellence since they helped build it. Now, alongside our standout team, they're ready to elevate the standard even higher.”

-About TorchStone Global-

Since its inception in 2010, TorchStone Global has become a trusted name in all facets of protection and security. The company has a legacy of steady growth, driven by satisfied clients and referrals. The positive company culture and strength of the team allow the company to maintain the highest quality of services while growing year-over-year. TorchStone Global's success is sustained by a robust bench of talented security experts, and the company is actively seeking out high-caliber talent from a variety of disciplines. TorchStone Global's dedication to exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and proactive approach, bolstered by real-time intelligence from its 24/7, Global Security Operations Center has made it a preferred partner for discerning clients. Further, the company's integrated services ensure that clients not only receive exceptional protection but also benefit from comprehensive security support across the board, including vulnerability assessments, intelligence monitoring, investigations and threat assessments, large-scale event security coordination, red teaming exercises, and a wide array of safety and security trainings.

