Elite Digital Named As Strategic Digital Marketing Partner For Advancing Black Talent In Pharma (Abtip)

Healthcare professionals collaborate during a discussion, reflecting ABTiP's mission to advance Black talent in Canada's pharmaceutical industry.

New partnership strengthens ABTiP's mission to advance black representation in pharma with Elite Digital's strategic marketing support.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Digital , a leading full-service digital marketing agency based in Toronto, is proud to announce its new partnership with Advancing Black Talent in Pharma (ABTiP ) as their official digital communications partner.ABTiP, a dynamic initiative dedicated to the advancement, representation and development of Black professionals in Canada's pharmaceutical industry, has selected Elite Digital to lead their digital marketing efforts. This collaboration aims to elevate ABTiP's online presence, drive engagement within the industry and amplify their mission across key digital channels.Under this partnership, Elite Digital will provide a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services tailored to support ABTiP's strategic goals. This includes digital strategy, website optimization, social media management and general digital marketing consulting services.“As we continue our mission to create inclusive spaces and opportunities for Black talent in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, it is essential for us to partner with an agency that not only understands our vision but can help us amplify it,” said Corinne Buchanan-Russell, President & Co-Founder of ABTiP.“Elite Digital brings a thoughtful, strategic approach and a proven track record in digital transformation that aligns so well with our goals.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to equity, innovation and excellence. Elite Digital's ability to act as an extension of their clients' teams made them an ideal partner to bring ABTiP's story and impact to life in the digital space.“This partnership marks another significant milestone in Elite Digital's expanding portfolio of purpose-driven organizations, particularly in the healthcare and pharma sectors,” said Robert Burko, CEO of Elite Digital.”About ABTiPAdvancing Black Talent in Pharma (ABTiP) is a pioneering Canadian organization focused on increasing the presence, leadership, and achievements of Black professionals across the pharmaceutical and affiliated life sciences sectors. By offering targeted programming, fostering strategic partnerships, and engaging in advocacy, ABTiP supports its members in excelling and becoming leaders in the Canadian life sciences industry. Learn more at abtip.About Elite DigitalElite Digital is Canada's premier digital-first agency headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With over 20 years of experience, the agency specializes in digital strategy, SEO, web design and development, search and programmatic marketing, social media, and more. They proudly partner with clients to deliver digital excellence that propels their business forward through powerful creative, cutting-edge tactics, and an unrelenting passion for exceeding expectations. Learn more at

Cory Georgiadis

Elite Digital

+1 416-400-7792

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.