ASEAN, EAS Trade Rises To USD 1.9 Trillion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Trade in goods between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries rose to USD 1.9 trillion in 2024, while foreign direct investment inflows from EAS states to ASEAN reached USD 92.8 billion, said a joint statement on Thursday.
The statement came at the 13th EAS Economic Ministers' Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the bloc's role as a reliable economic partner and the vast potential for further trade, investment, and connectivity.
Ministers and senior officials exchanged views on regional and global economic outlooks for 2026, discussed advancing sustainable economic integration under ASEAN's 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, and reviewed recent economic developments affecting the group's trade and investment agenda, it added.
The meeting included ministers and senior officials from EAS members, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China's Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong, Japan's Director-General for Trade Policy and Economic Cooperation Yasugi Komiyama, India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jiten Prasada, and Russia's Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the session was held alongside the 57th ASEAN Economic Minister meeting and related dialogue partner consultations in Kuala Lumpur, which was launched in 2005 and aimed at strengthening political, security and economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.
It currently includes 18 members the 10 ASEAN states along with Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.(end)
aab
The statement came at the 13th EAS Economic Ministers' Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the bloc's role as a reliable economic partner and the vast potential for further trade, investment, and connectivity.
Ministers and senior officials exchanged views on regional and global economic outlooks for 2026, discussed advancing sustainable economic integration under ASEAN's 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, and reviewed recent economic developments affecting the group's trade and investment agenda, it added.
The meeting included ministers and senior officials from EAS members, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China's Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong, Japan's Director-General for Trade Policy and Economic Cooperation Yasugi Komiyama, India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jiten Prasada, and Russia's Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the session was held alongside the 57th ASEAN Economic Minister meeting and related dialogue partner consultations in Kuala Lumpur, which was launched in 2005 and aimed at strengthening political, security and economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.
It currently includes 18 members the 10 ASEAN states along with Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.(end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment