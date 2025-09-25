Edufund Challenges Outdated Saving Methods With
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 25th September, 2025: EduFund, India's first platform committed to helping parents plan, save and invest for their child's education, has launched its latest campaign "Galat Baat Hai" with a series of digital video commercials (DVCs). Each film portrays the familiar cultural truth of Indian parents who have relied on gullaks, jars, photo frames and even mattresses to tuck away cash gifts for their child's future. While the intention is pure, the practice does little to grow with the rising cost of education.
The "Galat Baat Hai" campaign flips the narrative by starring a young daughter who playfully questions her parents' outdated methods. The film concludes with a warm but sharp reminder that saving without helping money grow is not ideal with today's escalating prices. The campaign uses a humorous and nostalgic approach and ends with the punchline â€œBachon ke future ke liye paise bachana sahi baat haiâ€¦ lekin sahi tarike se naa bachana...Galat Baat Hai."
Speaking about the campaign, Eela Dubey, Founder & CEO of EduFund, said "Every Indian parent wants to give their child the best education possible. But for that dream to become reality, the way we save has to evolve. With "Galat Baat Hai", we wanted to hold up a mirror to the traditions we've all grown up with, and do it in a way that makes parents smile even as they reflect. EduFund is here to make smarter saving simple, transparent, and effective for every family.â€
Designed by EduFund's in-house team and produced by Basta Films, the campaign extends across digital, outdoor, reels, memes and WhatsApp forwards, turning "Galat Baat Hai" into a phrase families enjoy and share. Commenting on the collaboration, Divyansh Ganjoo, Director & Founder of Basta Films, said "The EduFund team came in with a sharp vision and strong creative foundation, which made it easy to strike the right tone and rhythm. Our focus was to layer in nuanced humour, strong performances and a distinct visual and musical aesthetic. The qawwali-inspired soundtrack, in particular, adds cultural depth and recall, helping the films stand out in a crowded media landscape."
Targeting the Indian households, with special focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the campaign directs risk averse parents to take a step ahead of relying on cash and traditional methods. This campaign helps EduFund position itself as an empathetic yet bold solution to parents who are emotional and intentional about their child's future.
The campaign emphasizes EduFund's vision to integrate financial planning for children's education into daily conversation. Through the convergence of cultural understanding and crisp storytelling, EduFund points to a new era in the way brands in India communicate with parents, using humor, responsibility, emotion and action.
