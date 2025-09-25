Damian Lopez Reports Disposition Of Securities Of Copperhead Resources Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Damian Lopez announces that on September 24, 2025 he, through his joint actor 1000103727 Ontario Limited ("3727"), pursuant to a private agreement disposed of 500,000 common shares ("Shares") of Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.075 per Share for gross proceeds of $37,500 (the "Share Disposition"). On September 23, 2025, Mr. Lopez voluntarily forfeited 300,000 stock options of the Issuer ("Options") (together with the Share Disposition, the "Transactions"). The securities disposed of in the Transactions represent approximately 3.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 5.9% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Options.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, Mr. Lopez, together with his joint actors, directly or indirectly beneficially owned and/or controlled an aggregate of 1,490,000 Shares and 300,000 Options, representing approximately 11.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 13.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Options. This includes 10,000 Shares and 300,000 Options held personally, 500,000 Shares held through 2749960 Ontario Ltd ("274") and 980,000 Shares held through 3727.

After giving effect to the Transactions, Mr. Lopez, together with his joint actors, will directly or indirectly beneficially own and/or control an aggregate of 990,000 Shares, representing approximately 7.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. This includes 10,000 Shares held personally, 500,000 Shares held through 274 and 480,000 Shares held through 3727.

The Shares held by 274 and 3727 are beneficially owned and/or controlled by Mr. Damian Lopez, and accordingly such entities may be considered to be joint actors of Mr. Lopez.

274Head Office Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2Jurisdiction of Incorporation: OntarioPrincipal Business: Investment company3727Head Office Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2Jurisdiction of Incorporation: OntarioPrincipal Business: Corporate and administrative support services

The Transactions were undertaken for investment management purposes. Mr. Lopez may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) securities of the Issuer in the future through a variety of methods and for investment purposes or other reasons.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. This news release and the related early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ at under the Issuer's profile.

