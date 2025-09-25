Damian Lopez Reports Disposition Of Securities Of Copperhead Resources Inc.
Immediately prior to the Transactions, Mr. Lopez, together with his joint actors, directly or indirectly beneficially owned and/or controlled an aggregate of 1,490,000 Shares and 300,000 Options, representing approximately 11.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 13.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Options. This includes 10,000 Shares and 300,000 Options held personally, 500,000 Shares held through 2749960 Ontario Ltd ("274") and 980,000 Shares held through 3727.
After giving effect to the Transactions, Mr. Lopez, together with his joint actors, will directly or indirectly beneficially own and/or control an aggregate of 990,000 Shares, representing approximately 7.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. This includes 10,000 Shares held personally, 500,000 Shares held through 274 and 480,000 Shares held through 3727.
The Shares held by 274 and 3727 are beneficially owned and/or controlled by Mr. Damian Lopez, and accordingly such entities may be considered to be joint actors of Mr. Lopez.274
Head Office Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2
Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Ontario
Principal Business: Investment company 3727
Head Office Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2
Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Ontario
Principal Business: Corporate and administrative support services
The Transactions were undertaken for investment management purposes. Mr. Lopez may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) securities of the Issuer in the future through a variety of methods and for investment purposes or other reasons.
This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. This news release and the related early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ at under the Issuer's profile.
For further information or to obtain a copy of the related early warning report, please contact:
Damian Lopez
1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor
Toronto, Ontario
M6H 1N2
Tel: (647) 368-7789
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Damian Lopez
