Green Edge Systems Launches LED Backlit Write-On Combo Menu Boards For Schools: Breakfast + Lunch, No Rotating Slides

LED Backlit Write-On Menu Board

LED Backlit Write-on Menu Board

Dry Erase Neon/Glow Menu Board

LED Backlit Combo Boards show Breakfast + Lunch on one display-clear, static layouts with no rotating slides, boosting visibility and participation.

- Tommy OrpazLOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Edge Systems, a leader in K–12 cafeteria signage, today announced the launch of its LED Backlit Write-On Combination Menu Boards, designed to present both Breakfast and Lunch menus on a single illuminated board. Unlike digital school menu boards that rotate through slides, these new Backlit boards display the entire menu at once, all day long - giving students the clarity they need without waiting for content to cycle.This latest innovation builds on Green Edge Systems' commitment to visibility, flexibility, and budget-conscious simplicity-bringing schools a first-of-its-kind backlit solution that supports dynamic cafeteria operations and student wellness goals.“Our LED Backlit Combo Boards combine clarity, flexibility, and accessibility - displaying both Breakfast and Lunch in one glance, in a format that works for every student and every cafeteria,” said Tommy Orpaz, CEO of Green Edge Systems.Addressing the Limitations of Rotating Slides* Educators and accessibility experts have long noted that moving, auto-advancing content increases cognitive load, slows decision-making, and creates barriers for students with reading or attention challenges.* Nielsen Norman Group: Auto-rotating carousels are often ignored or misunderstood because users cannot control their timing.* W3C's Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG): Moving content over 5 seconds requires pause/stop controls, otherwise risking exclusion for users with dyslexia, ADHD, or vestibular sensitivities.* Journal of Research in Reading (2020): Distractions and moving text reduce comprehension and retention, especially under time pressure.By contrast, Green Edge's LED Backlit boards use static, high-contrast layouts, ensuring all students - including those with reading or attention differences - can quickly and confidently see their choices.Why Schools Are Moving to Combination Menu Boards?✅ Double the Impact in One LocationBreakfast and lunch menus are now displayed on one shared board-so students arriving in the morning for breakfast can also plan their lunch choices, reinforcing participation and reducing last-minute decision-making.✅ Ideal for Cafeterias with Limited Wall SpaceCombination boards simplify the layout and eliminate clutter by reducing the need for two separate signs. This supports cleaner, more effective visual communication in tight serving areas.✅ Streamlined Staff WorkflowsCafeteria teams can update both meal periods in one location, at one time, saving time during menu changes and special days.✅ Promotes USDA Compliance & Nutrition EducationAs with all Green Edge Systems menu boards, combination layouts are MyPlate-aligned, reinforcing“Pick 3” guidance across both meals and helping students learn to balance meals all day long.✅ Custom Graphics. No Screen. No Software.Schools can choose from hundreds of vibrant designs already used in Green Edge's LED Flashing boards-or request custom graphics to match their district's branding, mascots, or food service initiatives.✅ LED Backlit Static LightOffered in rich, pre-set background colors (Dark Blue, Light Blue, Dark Burgundy, Light Burgundy, or Black), the new LED Backlit Write-On boards deliver stunning brightness without the need for rotating screens or power-intensive systems.✅ Battery Operation AvailableAll models can be operated using integrated or external batteries-making them ideal for high-traffic areas, mobile carts, or entrances.* Now Also Available: Double-Sided A-Frame LED Backlit Write-On BoardsFor schools that want to make the most of mobile menu signage, Green Edge Systems now offers double-sided A-Frame LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards , with breakfast menus displayed on one side and lunch menus on the other. Each side is powered independently, with separate integrated rechargeable batteries, allowing full operation whether connected to standard power outlets or running on battery power alone. These boards are ideal for cafeterias needing flexible placement, such as entrances, hallway intersections, or the front of serving lines-and provide maximum visibility with minimal footprint.* For Schools That Prefer the Look-Without the LEDsFor cafeterias that love the glowing aesthetic but don't require actual lighting, Green Edge Systems also offers Dry Erase Neon/Glow Menu Boards , styled to match the look of the LED Backlit boards, but in traditional dry-erase format.View both options online:🌐 LED Backlit Write-On Boards:🌐 Dry Erase Neon/Glow Boards:About Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems is a trusted supplier of LED Flashing, Dry Erase, and LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards for K–12 school food service. With over a decade of experience and 1,000+ school district clients nationwide, the company is known for creating eye-catching, USDA-aligned menu displays that increase participation, reduce food waste, and support nutrition education.📞 Tommy Orpaz📍 Green Edge Systems, Woodland Hills, CA📧 ...+1 818-825-8167

Tommy Orpaz

Green Edge Systems, Inc.

+1 818-825-8167

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.