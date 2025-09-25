5 Major Wrestler Free Agents Who Could Be Heading To WWE Soon

Several big names could soon join WWE as free agents. Here are five stars whose futures may shift dramatically.

The Royal Rumble has long been a stage for shocking returns, and Chris Jericho could be the next. After helping establish AEW alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks, Jericho captured both AEW and Ring of Honor World Championships. Despite his central role in AEW's rise, his contract is set to expire in December.

His last appearance came on April 9, when he walked out on the Learning Tree on Dynamite before taking time off to tour with Fozzy. With Triple H already repairing relationships with CM Punk and AJ Lee, the door seems open for Jericho to finish his legendary career where he became a global star.

The WWE and TNA partnership has allowed several crossover appearances, and Mike Santana has been one of the most consistent. With Trick Williams holding the TNA World Championship, Santana has been positioned as a potential challenger heading into Bound For Glory in October. However, his contract with TNA expires at the end of 2025, which complicates his title chances.

If he does not re‐sign, officials are unlikely to put the championship on him. His regular involvement on NXT could be a sign that WWE is preparing to bring him in permanently once his deal concludes.

Since leaving AEW in March 2025, Paige has remained a free agent. Her run there included winning the AEW Women's Championship but also stretches of inconsistent booking. Given her history as a former Divas Champion and central figure in WWE's women's division, a comeback feels possible if both sides can reach an agreement.

With AJ Lee returning after a decade away, the precedent is there. Paige could make her return in dramatic fashion, perhaps even at the 2026 Royal Rumble, reigniting rivalries that defined her earlier career.

Few names seem more suited for WWE than Joe Hendry. The former TNA World Champion has been a fixture across WWE programming for more than a year, including appearances in the 2025 Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton. He has also been active on NXT, most recently in a six‐man tag team match.

With his contract winding down and his profile growing, Hendry looks like a natural fit to officially join WWE in 2026. Fans chanting his name may soon get their wish.

Matt Cardona, once known as Zack Ryder, built his name in WWE by winning mid‐card and tag team titles. Since his release in 2020, he has reinvented himself as the“Indie God,” wrestling across GCW, MLW, AEW, and TNA.

Currently working in TNA without a contract, Cardona has already teased a WWE return by appearing in the crowd during a recent NXT show, drawing a huge reaction. With his wife Chelsea Green already on SmackDown, the timing could be right for Cardona to bring his reinvented persona back to WWE.