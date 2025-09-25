Dance Battle At Tianmen Brings Global Dancers Together For The 2025 Zhangjiajie International Hip-Hop Week
Dance Battle at Tianmen Brings Global Dancers Together for the 2025 Zhangjiajie International Hip-Hop Week
The event brought together hip-hop art and Zhangjiajie's unique natural landmarks, attracting more than 1,000 dancers from nearly 20 countries and regions. With hip-hop as the medium, the gathering became a platform for cultural exchange that transcended borders. After three days of competition, the top finalists in each category stepped onto the Peak Night stage to compete for the titles.
In the international team 4V4 battle, the Chinese Youth Team and the Chinese Juvenile Team won the champion and runner-up titles. Cui Shengyu claimed the breaking battle crown, Dykens triumphed in the hip-hop battle, and the duo of Dykens and Ines took the unlimited style 2V2 championship. In the group dance category, the Talent Juvenile Troupe impressed the judges and audience with their performance "We Are the Future," earning the championship.
The evening also featured special performances by international hip-hop masters Tony Gogo and Henry Link, along with top Chinese dancers Huang Jingxing, Han Yu, Yang Kai, and Li Chunlin. With styles ranging from locking and breaking to popping and choreography, the performances combined technical excellence with entertaining and interactive elements, creating a highly engaging atmosphere for the audience.
During the event, organizers also introduced a youth dance education program designed to encourage teenagers to explore their creativity and experience the joy of art through hip-hop, a dance form popular among young people worldwide.
The five-day Zhangjiajie International Hip-Hop Week also included flash mobs, master classes, hip-hop forums, and youth exchange activities. With dancers from around the world sharing the same stage, the event presented audiences with a dynamic showcase of diverse cultures and youthful vitality.
