Happy Belly Food Group's Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers Secures 1St Real Estate Location In Quebec
"On July 8th, Happy Belly announced a multi-unit franchise agreement with Carma Hospitality for 10 stores in the Greater Montreal Area, and we are pleased to share that today's announcement represents the first of those ten locations," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. This opening further expands our reach in a growing province, marking our second brand to plant their flag with secured real estate."
"Carma Hospitality, whose marketing intelligence and executional expertise continue to deliver exceptional results for both parties. Collaborating with their talented team has been a true pleasure, and securing this site marks just the beginning of our partnership together."
Mile End in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal is a high-density, walkable community with a strong mix of young professionals, students, and has a reputation as a culinary destination. The neighbourhood attracts both loyal locals and year-round tourists drawn to its iconic food culture, making it a consistent traffic driver. With its vibrant, trend-conscious population and established demand for innovative yet approachable comfort food, Mile End offers the perfect setting to launch our smash burger concept that can quickly gain traction and scale within one of Montreal's most dynamic dining districts.
"With 115 Rosie's locations already secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across key provinces-including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, the brand is set to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development. With a proven track record in the burger space, a solid foundation in organic growth, and a high-performing franchise model, Rosie's Burgers is on track to become Canada's leading smash burger brand."
"Planting our flag in Quebec and expanding our national footprint underscores the strength of our franchising platform, where we provide franchisees with the tools and resources needed to succeed-from site selection and operational training to marketing and ongoing business development. With each new opening and franchise agreement signed, our coast-to-coast Canadian expansion continues to accelerate through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. As more restaurants move into development across the country, we expect to announce several additional projects throughout the remainder of the year. Today, Happy Belly proudly has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating-as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."
" We are just getting started ," said Sean Black.
About Rosie's Burgers
Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?
Franchising
Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see
About Happy Belly Food Group
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.
