Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World Bank Specialist Calls For Synchronising Energy Grid With Power Generation Plans

World Bank Specialist Calls For Synchronising Energy Grid With Power Generation Plans


2025-09-25 06:07:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan should better integrate its energy grid planning with generation planning to advance its renewable energy transition, World Bank Group senior energy specialist Florian Kitt said at the "Green Energy Week - 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Furthermore, in order to move faster with the unbundling process of the electricity sector, very detailed studies and calculations should be carried out on the generation cost, transmission cost and possible sales markets for this energy,” Kitt noted.

He stressed that such steps would help create incentives for the private sector to invest in Azerbaijan and require a fair balance between large state-owned companies and new market entrants.

According to the World Bank expert, it is important to create conditions that encourage private investors to consider opportunities in the country with greater interest.

“We were very pleased with the results of the country's first renewable energy auction. We believe that this direction needs to be expanded and deepened so that the government can fully exploit the potential for price reductions and truly obtain the best offers and the most favorable tariffs,” Kitt added.

MENAFN25092025000195011045ID1110109708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search