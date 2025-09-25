Moph, National Planning Council Launch Fieldwork For National Vaccination Coverage Survey

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fieldwork for the National Vaccination Coverage Survey begun yesterday, implemented by the Ministry of Public Health in partnership with the National Planning Council, and will continue until December 24, 2025.

The National Vaccination Coverage Survey is the first of its kind in Qatar. The survey aims to measure vaccination coverage rates and related determinants in a scientific and comprehensive manner, thereby enhancing health security and ensuring the continued provision of the highest levels of protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The survey targets a random sample of more than 11,000 households representing the entire population of Qatar, both citizens and residents, who have children aged between one and under seven years. Data will be collected from parents through household visits and by reviewing their children's vaccination cards.

The survey will be conducted in cooperation with the World Health Organization and in accordance with internationally recognised standards in this field, to ensure the quality of data and the reliability of results.

The Ministry of Public Health encourages all families selected for the survey to support the field teams and researchers, emphasising that participation represents an important national contribution to building a safe and healthy future for our children. Members of the public may also contact the Qatar Healthcare Unified Contact Centre on 16000 for any enquiries regarding the survey and its field teams.

This collaboration represents a continuation of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Public Health and the National Planning Council, which has resulted in the implementation of several previous health surveys, such as the National Survey on the Risk Factors of Non-communicable Diseases, the National Ageing Survey, and others that have provided essential data to support and develop health policies and services in Qatar.

It is worth noting that the National Immunisation Programme of the Ministry of Public Health, established in 1979, continues to develop its services on an ongoing basis. Vaccinations are provided free of charge through 31 health centres affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), as well as 71 private healthcare facilities. The national immunisation schedule primarily includes 15 vaccines that provide protection against 17 diseases, from birth through 18 years of age, and also extends to other populations, including at-risk and vulnerable groups.