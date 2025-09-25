Japan Sends F-15 Jets to Germany to Boost Defense Ties
(MENAFN) For the first time ever, two Japanese F-15 fighter jets arrived at Laage Air Base in northeastern Germany on Tuesday, according to media. This marks a historic deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to Europe as part of the Atlantic Eagles series of visits designed to strengthen defense cooperation among allied nations.
The jets visited the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom before reaching Germany. Although no joint training exercises are planned during this stop, the visit focuses on unit-level exchanges to enhance military collaboration. The German Air Force chief, Lt. Gen. Holger Neumann, described the event as a significant milestone in joint air operations between the countries.
Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force head, Gen. Takehiro Morita, emphasized Germany’s role as a vital European partner for Tokyo, highlighting Japan’s dedication to promoting peace and stability worldwide. This deployment aligns with Japan’s pacifist constitution but signals a deepening of defense ties with European allies.
Japan’s Defense Minister Gen. Nakatani framed the visit as an expression of the shared understanding that security in both the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is closely interconnected.
The current visit builds on previous cooperation, including joint exercises conducted last July at Japan’s Chitose Air Base, where German Eurofighter jets trained alongside Japanese F-15s.
Japan, home to more than 50,000 U.S. troops, has expanded its defense partnerships with Western countries, including NATO members, in recent years. Reflecting this growing focus, Japan’s Defense Ministry has proposed a record 8.8 trillion yen ($59.9 billion) budget for the next fiscal year, prioritizing missile and drone capabilities.
