Four civilians get killed during hunger strike protests demanding statehood in India
(MENAFN) At least four individuals lost their lives and over 50 others sustained injuries after protests in eastern Ladakh escalated into violence during a hunger strike calling for statehood and constitutional protections for the federally administered region, officials reported on Wednesday.
A senior police official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the fatalities included civilians, while some of the injured were police officers.
Authorities in Leh district implemented strict restrictions, stating that any processions, rallies, or marches would require prior approval.
Kavinder Gupta, the top administrator of Ladakh, urged residents to remain calm in a video message, accusing certain groups of disrupting security in the area “due to their own interest.”
The Indian Home Ministry held activist Sonam Wangchuk responsible for stirring unrest.
According to the ministry, Wangchuk misled “people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”
“A mob instigated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as a government office,” the statement said.
“The mob continued to destroy the public property and attack the police personnel. In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported,” the ministry added.
Ladakh was separated from Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, when New Delhi revoked the region’s autonomy and split it into two federally governed territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
