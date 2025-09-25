Erdogan, Vietnamese leader talk about bilateral relations in NY
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York to discuss bilateral relations and regional matters, according to the Communications Directorate.
Erdogan highlighted that Ankara is ready to further strengthen ties between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of boosting trade volume.
Pointing to both nations’ shared interest in expanding cooperation on international and regional platforms, Erdogan commended Vietnam for being on the “right side of history” regarding the Palestine issue. He added that Türkiye is making significant efforts to achieve “a just and lasting peace” in Gaza.
