Russia Addresses AI Threats to Global Stability
(MENAFN) Russia issued a warning on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) presents "serious risks" capable of undermining worldwide stability and intensifying disparities between nations.
Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, addressed the Security Council’s open debate on artificial intelligence and international peace and security.
He explained that "AI technologies are being applied in the political, social, economic and defense spheres. However, this technology also carries serious risks and is emerging as a new factor that could affect the stability of the entire system of international relations."
Polyanskiy pointed out worries about AI’s role in shaping public perception, interfering with elections, and threatening critical infrastructure.
He remarked that "AI-based technologies can influence public opinion and election outcomes through the dissemination of news publications and fake content on social media, and they can also impact the functioning of critical infrastructure in other countries."
He further emphasized the unknown dangers of this technology, stating: "Let's be honest: No one in the world fully understands all the risks associated with AI, and this fact cannot be ignored."
On the economic front, he warned that AI could deepen global divides. Polyanskiy said that "countries with developed economies will have greater opportunities to leverage their benefits compared to emerging markets and developing nations.
This will exacerbate digital inequality and the already significant imbalance in global development, which in turn could lead to social tensions and new conflicts."
