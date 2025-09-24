General Staff Confirms Destruction Of Several Key Targets On Russian Territory, Provides Details

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook .

“In order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army and complicate the supply of fuel to the occupying forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the territory of the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan on the night of September 24,” the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining facility was hit. A fire is still burning at the plant.

“This enterprise processed up to 10 million tons of oil per year and is a key producer of liquid rocket fuel in Russia,” the General Staff noted.

The defense forces also struck important targets in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation that are involved in supplying the Russian army.

"The fire engulfed the Kuzmychi-1 oil pumping station, which is part of the transport system for crude oil to the southern regions of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, which transports oil through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline, was also hit," the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, last night, Defense Forces units struck a UAV production facility in the town of Valuyki in the Belgorod region of Russia with the aim of disrupting the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and reducing the enemy's combat capabilities. Hits and a fire were recorded.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

The General Staff also received confirmation of the successful completion of one of the previous missions. On September 22, long-range weapons of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Astrakhan gas processing plant (Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation). Production areas were damaged, causing part of the production process to shut down.

“This gas processing plant is one of the largest gas chemical complexes in the world and the main producer of sulfur for explosives in the Russian Federation, accounting for up to 66% of Russian production. The annual volume of oil product processing at the Astrakhan gas processing plant is up to 3.2 million tons per year,” the General Staff commented.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine, drones from the SSU's Central Security Service“A” flew to Bashkortostan for the second time in the last seven days and struck Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat

Photo: unsplash