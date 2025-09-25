Trump to host Erdogan at White House for discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday.
The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, followed by a working lunch. Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, including trade, investment, and the defense sector, as well as regional developments.
Their talks come amid increasing instability in the Middle East, as Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip continue despite mounting international calls for a political resolution to the Palestinian issue.
“I believe our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision of global peace and will further strengthen the cooperation between our countries,” Erdogan said previously.
Erdogan arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after attending the UN General Assembly session in New York. During his time in New York, he participated in a reception on Tuesday hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump for heads of state and their spouses.
The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, followed by a working lunch. Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, including trade, investment, and the defense sector, as well as regional developments.
Their talks come amid increasing instability in the Middle East, as Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip continue despite mounting international calls for a political resolution to the Palestinian issue.
“I believe our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision of global peace and will further strengthen the cooperation between our countries,” Erdogan said previously.
Erdogan arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after attending the UN General Assembly session in New York. During his time in New York, he participated in a reception on Tuesday hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump for heads of state and their spouses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment