Trump to host Erdogan at White House for discussions

2025-09-25 04:31:56
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday.

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, followed by a working lunch. Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, including trade, investment, and the defense sector, as well as regional developments.

Their talks come amid increasing instability in the Middle East, as Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip continue despite mounting international calls for a political resolution to the Palestinian issue.

“I believe our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision of global peace and will further strengthen the cooperation between our countries,” Erdogan said previously.

Erdogan arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after attending the UN General Assembly session in New York. During his time in New York, he participated in a reception on Tuesday hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump for heads of state and their spouses.

