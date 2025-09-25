Syrian Leader pledges to rebuild Syria after decades of war
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa declared on Wednesday that Syria is in the process of rebuilding after years of conflict, urging the international community to back the reconstruction efforts.
“Syria today is rebuilding itself, and as a nation of civilization, it deserves to be a state of law,” Sharaa told world leaders during his historic UN General Assembly address, marking the first appearance by a Syrian head of state since 1967.
He described Syria as “writing a new chapter in its story, titled peace, stability, and prosperity,” delivering a speech that lasted under nine minutes.
Sharaa expressed appreciation for nations that supported Syria during its most difficult periods, singling out Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, all Arab and Islamic states, the US, and the EU.
He also reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel and called on the global community to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We call on the world to stand with us in the face of these dangers,” he emphasized.
The president recounted the suffering endured by Syrians under the former regime, stating, “The former regime, in its war against our people, used the most horrific tools of torture and killing: barrel bombs, chemical weapons, prison torture, forced displacement, sowing sectarian and ethnic strife, and even narcotics as a weapon against our people and the world.”
