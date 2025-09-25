MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Nokia and Nscale partner to accelerate AI infrastructure build-out



Nscale selects Nokia as a preferred networking partner for global AI-ready data center build-out.

Nokia joins other investors in Nscale's Series B investment round to advance AI infrastructure globally. Nokia and Nscale to jointly drive innovation in the networking stack used in AI clusters and partner globally on joint deployment initiatives.

25 September 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Nscale announced today a partnership to accelerate the build-out of AI infrastructure. Nokia will be a preferred partner for advanced networking technologies for Nscale AI-ready data center deployments globally.

Nokia is also joining other investors in Nscale's Series B investment round, designed to advance the building of scalable, secure, and globally competitive AI infrastructure amid soaring demand for AI-ready data centers. Headquartered in the UK and operating globally, Nscale is an AI-native infrastructure platform, providing vertically integrated compute, networking, storage, managed software, and AI services delivered in Nscale-owned and co-located data centers.

This partnership sees Nokia become an Nscale preferred partner for networking technologies from across its Network Infrastructure portfolio, for the build-out of AI clusters at scale. Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio - data center switching, IP routing, and optical networking – for delivering secure, high-performance connectivity within and across data centers and between end-users and applications. This enables customers to scale cloud capacity more efficiently and cost-effectively, while making processes inside the data center faster and more energy efficient.

The partnership agreement will also see Nokia and Nscale jointly drive innovation in the networking stack used in AI clusters and partner globally on joint deployment initiatives.

Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia , said :“Demand for the build-out of secure, scalable AI infrastructure in Europe and across the world continues to accelerate. Our partnership with Nscale combines Nokia's expertise in IP and optical networking with Nscale's leading infrastructure platform and enables the innovation needed for the future of AI infrastructure.”

Josh Payne, CEO of Nscale, said: “We are focused on building the next generation of AI infrastructure, and strong partnerships are central to that effort. Nokia brings proven expertise in networking technologies, and we are pleased to have them as a partner as we expand across Europe and globally to help customers unlock the full potential of AI.”

