Tokyo Stocks Close Wednesday Higher
(MENAFN) Tokyo shares closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by a late-session rebound in heavyweight technology stocks amid strong investor optimism around artificial intelligence demand.
The Nikkei 225, Japan’s key benchmark index, rose 136.65 points, or 0.30%, to finish at 45,630.31, notching a record closing high for the second straight session.
The broader Topix index also posted gains, edging up 7.28 points, or 0.23%, to end at 3,170.45.
Trading resumed after a one-day market pause on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Markets opened lower, pressured by overnight losses on Wall Street and profit-taking following recent gains. However, investor appetite returned later in the session, with analysts pointing to renewed buying in semiconductor and AI-linked shares.
Tech giant SoftBank Group surged 6% to close at 19,000 yen, after announcing it would collaborate with OpenAI and Oracle Corp. to establish AI data centers across five new U.S. locations.
