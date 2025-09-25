EC Orders CS, DGP Of Bihar To Transfer Officials Involved In Poll-Related Work Before October 6
This directive applies across government departments, indicating that the official election announcement could follow soon after the October 6 deadline.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal sent formal letters to the Chief Secretary, DGP, and all Additional Chief Secretaries of various departments, directing that transfer and posting reports be submitted by October 6.
The guidelines specify that no officer or employee will be allowed to remain posted in their home district, and any officer or employee who has completed three years or more in the same district by November 30 will be compulsorily transferred.
The letters extend beyond election-specific personnel to include Block Development Officers (BDOs), Tehsildars, District-level Additional Collectors, Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, and other administrative staff.
The order applies equally to the police force, covering officials from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) level down to Inspectors.
However, personnel engaged in computerization, the special branch, and training have been exempted.
Officers of the Excise and Prohibition Department with over three years at the same posting will also face mandatory transfers.
Election Commission officials emphasised that these transfers aim to eliminate local influence, prevent partisan activities, and boost public confidence in the electoral process.
“Rotating officers and preventing them from serving in their home districts ensures neutrality and reduces the risk of manipulation during polling,” said an election official familiar with the directive.
The timing of the directive suggests that the Assembly election schedule could be announced immediately after the transfer process concludes, setting the stage for a heated political contest in Bihar.
Political analysts note that such measures are critical for levelling the playing field ahead of what is expected to be one of Bihar's most closely watched elections in recent years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment