Navratri Stock Picks: Top Shares That Could Rise By Dussehra
With the Navratri festival here, new investment opportunities have popped up in the stock market thanks to GST 2.0 reforms. Let's dive into the details.
This Navratri, more people are looking to invest in the stock market, thanks to the new GST 2.0 reform. Experts see this as a new investment era. They feel picking the right stocks now will boost your portfolio.
Gaurav Shah from Geojit Investments recommends Tata Consumer Products with a one-year target of Rs 1,300. He thinks good rains will boost incomes. He also suggests investing in Ramco Cement (target Rs 1,275) and PB Fintech (target Rs 2,200).
Dharmesh Kant from Chola Securities recommends Tata Tech, NTPC Green Energy, and Federal Bank. He says Tata Tech and NTPC Green Energy could give a 15-20% profit in the next year. He also suggests investing in Federal Bank.
Mayuresh Joshi of Marketsmith India picks Sarda Energy (24% profit), Lemon Tree Hotels (20%), and Apollo Hospitals (21%). He feels Lemon Tree's overseas expansion will boost its EBITDA. This isn't financial advice; consult an advisor first.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment