Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Navratri Stock Picks: Top Shares That Could Rise By Dussehra

2025-09-25 03:11:17
With the Navratri festival here, new investment opportunities have popped up in the stock market thanks to GST 2.0 reforms. Let's dive into the details.

This Navratri, more people are looking to invest in the stock market, thanks to the new GST 2.0 reform. Experts see this as a new investment era. They feel picking the right stocks now will boost your portfolio.

Gaurav Shah from Geojit Investments recommends Tata Consumer Products with a one-year target of Rs 1,300. He thinks good rains will boost incomes. He also suggests investing in Ramco Cement (target Rs 1,275) and PB Fintech (target Rs 2,200).

Dharmesh Kant from Chola Securities recommends Tata Tech, NTPC Green Energy, and Federal Bank. He says Tata Tech and NTPC Green Energy could give a 15-20% profit in the next year. He also suggests investing in Federal Bank.

Mayuresh Joshi of Marketsmith India picks Sarda Energy (24% profit), Lemon Tree Hotels (20%), and Apollo Hospitals (21%). He feels Lemon Tree's overseas expansion will boost its EBITDA. This isn't financial advice; consult an advisor first.

