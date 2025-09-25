BYD Widens Lead Over Tesla In Europe As Sales Triple Stellantis Returns To Growth After Year-Long Slump

Chinese EV major BYD widened its European lead over Tesla last month, selling more than three times as many cars as the previous year to outpace the U.S. rival for the second consecutive month.

BYD's registrations jumped 201% in August, for a 1.3% market share across the EU, against Tesla's 1.2% after its sales slumped 36.6%, Reuters reported, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

It was a mixed month for Europe's traditional automakers. Stellantis returned to growth for the first time since early 2024, with sales up 2.2% in August. Volkswagen registrations rose 4.8% and Renault gained 7.8%. Overall, car sales across the EU increased 5.3%.

Buyers kept moving towards electrified vehicles, with battery-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars accounting for more than 62% of registrations, compared with just under 53% a year earlier.

Tesla's challenges ran deeper than the EU average. Data from Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) showed its sales in the country dropped 39% in August to 1,441 units, even as overall EV sales there jumped 46%.

According to National Auto Association data, Tesla also lost ground in France, where sales fell 47% to 1,331 units, and in Belgium, which saw a 61% decline to 585. In Denmark, registrations dropped 42% to 473. So far this year, Tesla sales have declined by 39% in France, 56% in Belgium, and 54% in Denmark.

One bright spot was Norway, where Tesla sold 3,014 cars in August, up 21% from last year. For the first eight months of 2025, Norwegian sales climbed 26% to nearly 17,000 units.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' for both BYD and Tesla, with message volume described as 'high.'

While BYD's U.S.-listed stock has risen nearly 20% so far in 2025, Tesla's stock has climbed 9.6% over the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.