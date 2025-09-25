BYD Widens Lead Over Tesla In Europe As Sales Triple Stellantis Returns To Growth After Year-Long Slump
Chinese EV major BYD widened its European lead over Tesla last month, selling more than three times as many cars as the previous year to outpace the U.S. rival for the second consecutive month.
BYD's registrations jumped 201% in August, for a 1.3% market share across the EU, against Tesla's 1.2% after its sales slumped 36.6%, Reuters reported, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
It was a mixed month for Europe's traditional automakers. Stellantis returned to growth for the first time since early 2024, with sales up 2.2% in August. Volkswagen registrations rose 4.8% and Renault gained 7.8%. Overall, car sales across the EU increased 5.3%.
Buyers kept moving towards electrified vehicles, with battery-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars accounting for more than 62% of registrations, compared with just under 53% a year earlier.
Tesla's challenges ran deeper than the EU average. Data from Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) showed its sales in the country dropped 39% in August to 1,441 units, even as overall EV sales there jumped 46%.
According to National Auto Association data, Tesla also lost ground in France, where sales fell 47% to 1,331 units, and in Belgium, which saw a 61% decline to 585. In Denmark, registrations dropped 42% to 473. So far this year, Tesla sales have declined by 39% in France, 56% in Belgium, and 54% in Denmark.
One bright spot was Norway, where Tesla sold 3,014 cars in August, up 21% from last year. For the first eight months of 2025, Norwegian sales climbed 26% to nearly 17,000 units.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' for both BYD and Tesla, with message volume described as 'high.'
While BYD's U.S.-listed stock has risen nearly 20% so far in 2025, Tesla's stock has climbed 9.6% over the same period.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment