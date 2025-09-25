Ballet 'Epic Of Nasimi' Presented At Nasimi Gardens Complex

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On September 24, the 3rd Nasimi Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, held at the Nasimi Gardens Complex in Shamakhi, continued with an artistic program and the presentation of the ballet "The Epic of Nasimi" in a new arrangement, Azernews reports.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers and People's Writer Anar emphasized that Nasimi played a special role in the development of Azerbaijani literature and culture. He highlighted that the poet's creativity significantly contributed to the enrichment of our language and the formation of our nation's spiritual values.

The Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, stated that the Nasimi Festival holds great significance for the cultural life of Shamakhi. He pointed out that the festival plays a crucial role in preserving the legacy of Nasimi and presenting the poet's works through various forms of art.

Ballet artist, theater director, and producer Andris Liepa mentioned that the ballet "The Epic of Nasimi" was specially created to convey the moral and aesthetic values of Nasimi's work to the audience. He emphasized that the new arrangement of the ballet, with its choreography and musical solutions, allows for expressing the poet's ideas through the language of contemporary art.

Later, the F. Amirov Azerbaijani State Song and Dance Ensemble performed the "Sufi" dance. Honored Artist Sevda Alakbarzadeh greeted the audience with "Mərhaba, xoş gəldin". Well-known singer Chingiz Mustafayev performed the composition "Qafil, Oyan."

People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Natiq Shirinov, and the "Natiq" rhythm group, renowned singer AISEL, Honored Artist Elnur Mikayilov (on the kamancha), the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater's Symphony Orchestra, and the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel presented the piece "Dönməzəm".

One of the most eagerly awaited presentations at the festival was the new arrangement of The Epic of Nasimi ballet. This timeless work by the great composer Fikret Amirov was staged under the direction of renowned ballet artist, theater director, and producer Andris Liepa. The ballet was performed by the ballet troupe with the accompaniment of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater's Symphony Orchestra. The ballet's choreographer, Patrick De Bana, has worked with various troupes in different countries.

It is worth noting that Fikret Amirov's The Epic of Nasimi was written in 1973, dedicated to Nasimi. The librettist of the ballet is writer Anar. The ballet was first presented on September 23, 1973. The piece received great audience acclaim and, shortly after its premiere, won the State Prize of the Republic in 1974.

The Nasimi Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in partnership with ICESCO, is dedicated to the works of one of the great poets and philosophers of the East, Imadeddin Nasimi (1369-1417).

The festival aims to preserve and promote the legacy of Nasimi's poetry and art. Nasimi's poems are not only magnificent examples of word mastery, but they also maintain their relevance today through the power of their meaning.