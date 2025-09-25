China Calls on EU to Boost Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on the European Union to take concrete steps to advance bilateral cooperation, as global instability continues to rise. Meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New York on Wednesday, Li emphasized China’s desire to deepen ties and maintain the long-term stability of its relationship with the EU.
Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, Li pointed to recent high-level engagements — including a July meeting in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping, von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa — as having laid the strategic groundwork for stronger future collaboration.
Li highlighted the 25th China-EU Summit, which he co-chaired alongside Costa and von der Leyen, as a key milestone that produced meaningful results. He urged both sides to implement the outcomes of these engagements and remain committed to the founding principles of their diplomatic relationship.
He stressed that over the past five decades, China-EU relations have remained generally stable and constructive, despite shifts in the international landscape. This, he noted, has been largely due to continuous dialogue and a shared willingness to resolve differences through mutual understanding and trust.
Looking ahead, Li encouraged both sides to build greater mutual trust, act with sincerity, and honor their commitments. He advocated for a pragmatic approach based on cooperation, even amid disagreements.
He also urged the EU to maintain its openness to Chinese trade and investment, adhere to fair competition and World Trade Organization (WTO) standards, and refrain from politicizing economic matters or expanding the definition of security in a way that could hinder cooperation.
With global volatility and uncertainty on the rise, Li called on China and the EU — as major global actors — to shoulder more responsibility, uphold strategic independence, and contribute constructively to international affairs.
Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, Li pointed to recent high-level engagements — including a July meeting in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping, von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa — as having laid the strategic groundwork for stronger future collaboration.
Li highlighted the 25th China-EU Summit, which he co-chaired alongside Costa and von der Leyen, as a key milestone that produced meaningful results. He urged both sides to implement the outcomes of these engagements and remain committed to the founding principles of their diplomatic relationship.
He stressed that over the past five decades, China-EU relations have remained generally stable and constructive, despite shifts in the international landscape. This, he noted, has been largely due to continuous dialogue and a shared willingness to resolve differences through mutual understanding and trust.
Looking ahead, Li encouraged both sides to build greater mutual trust, act with sincerity, and honor their commitments. He advocated for a pragmatic approach based on cooperation, even amid disagreements.
He also urged the EU to maintain its openness to Chinese trade and investment, adhere to fair competition and World Trade Organization (WTO) standards, and refrain from politicizing economic matters or expanding the definition of security in a way that could hinder cooperation.
With global volatility and uncertainty on the rise, Li called on China and the EU — as major global actors — to shoulder more responsibility, uphold strategic independence, and contribute constructively to international affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment