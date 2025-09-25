It Feels Weird: Bengaluru Techie Quits Startup Job In 9 Days For MNC Role, Post Goes Viral

Bengaluru: In an unusual career move, a young professional left a recently joined DevOps role at a small startup just nine days into the job to accept a Software Engineer position at a multinational company (MNC). The decision highlights the growing trend of professionals prioritising long-term stability, work-life balance, and structured career growth over short-term gains.

The individual, who had struggled with months of unemployment and multiple job rejections, initially joined the startup role with a salary of 14 LPA. However, the MNC offer, at 15 LPA with a hybrid work setup in Bengaluru, promised better career alignment, office interaction, and opportunities for skill development.

“Money difference is minimal, but career trajectory and quality of life will be the main pull. Friends and senior managers from Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta, and Nutanix unanimously advised me to take this opportunity,” the professional said.

I have resigned within 9 days after joining a remote Devops role - 14 lpabyu/Cosmicsgod indevelopersIndia

Startup Experience vs MNC Stability

The startup in question had around 80 employees, with only 10 Indians. The individual described the fast-paced environment as challenging, and adding to the discomfort was a prior experience of lowballing during salary negotiations, which left lingering dissatisfaction.

By contrast, the MNC role offered a stable work environment, exposure to structured projects, strong brand recognition, and better work-life balance, factors considered crucial for future career growth.

Industry Advice and Support

The professional consulted multiple senior managers and peers in top tech companies, all of whom emphasised the importance of stability and career development.

“At least between a small startup and an MNC, a person has greater chances of a shortlist with MNC experience. Startups teach a lot, but stability matters,” said one advisor.

Reactions From the Tech Community

“An MNC is relatively the more stable job. Brand recognition helps, so you did the right thing.”

Commentbyu/Cosmicsgod from discussionindevelopersIndia

“Don't think much. Just make the switch. My past three companies were mid to small startups with terrible culture; MNCs bring stability and long-term career plans.”

Commentbyu/Cosmicsgod from discussionindevelopersIndia

“Companies look down upon candidates with frequent switches of shorter duration. Startups are good for learning, but MNCs help future opportunities.”

Commentbyu/Cosmicsgod from discussionindevelopersIndia

“If HR lowballs you, never hesitate to leave. Culture matters when things go south on networking, learning, and growing professionally, especially in Bangalore.”

Commentbyu/Cosmicsgod from discussionindevelopersIndia