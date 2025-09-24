Is Meat Masculine? How Men Really Talk About Being Carnivores

MENAFN - The Conversation) There are lots of good reasons not to eat meat or dairy products. It might be for your health or for the sake of the environment. Or you might have moral concerns about consuming animals.

Yet many of us continue to eat meat , especially men, who eat more of it than women, and are less likely to opt for a vegetarian or vegan diet.

So is there a link between meat consumption and perceptions of masculinity? Does the mindset of the prehistoric caveman hunter live on in today's restaurants and weekend barbecues?

To explore this idea, my colleagues and I conducted a survey of more than 1,000 men in the UK, which revealed that social ideas involving“avoidance of femininity” and status were indeed linked to higher levels of meat-eating and a notion that meat is masculine.

The survey showed that those sympathetic to traditional masculine norms consumed more red meat and poultry, and were less keen to part from the meat and dairy in their diet. We then followed up with some of the men who had high levels of“meat attachment” to join an online discussion, and used remotely moderated focus groups to listen in on their conversations about their diets.

So what did they talk about?

More often than not, men were reluctant to talk about the role of gender in meat consumption, or completely rejected the notion that there was any link, with one participant in his thirties saying:“I don't think gender influences what I eat at all. If there's something I want [to eat] I'll just have it.”

He went on:“There's no such thing as a manly or womanly dish if you ask me. It's just food, so it's literally got zero influence on whether I'd eat something or not.”

For others, the relationship between meat and masculinity was more complex. Some men noted for example that the women in their lives were more likely to reduce their meat consumption.

One man in his forties, said:“I live with five women and most of them would happily not eat meat at all. Also [the female] partners of quite a lot of my friends don't eat a lot of meat. They would happily eat no meat at all. Whereas all of us [men], you know, we like our meat.”

For others, the link between meat and masculinity was explicit, with meat consumption linked to status within social groups. John, in his forties, commented on the obligation he sometimes feels when dining with what he called“alpha males” to“always go for a meat dish or a steak or something like that”.

He added:“Maybe I feel a slight obligation to go down [the meat] route sort of subconsciously. I've probably felt I need to have a steak here or need to have something that [perhaps] shows my masculinity.

"I feel sort of safer behind choosing something like that rather than, say, a pasta or a salad-based dish.”

What's at stake?

We also found mention of an idea revealed in other research which describes meat being commonly understood in terms of“four Ns”:“natural”,“normal”,“necessary” and“nice”. These kinds of values came up in our groups' discussions, but rarely applied to discussions of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, which men seemed to consider“unnatural”,“insufficient” and“not nice”.

One participant in his twenties commented:“Chicken will just say 'chicken' on the back, whereas a plant-based [alternative to chicken] would have something like glycolic acid or something. I have no idea what that is.”

Another man commented:“I think if you switched maybe most of the time or full time to plant based diets, would you be missing out on certain nutrients?”

Manning the barbecue. PeopleImages/Shutterstock

A fellow meat eater added:“The meat alternative options never taste very nice.

"I've always found that they just taste really bland [and] it's an unusual texture.”

It was difficult for many of the men in our groups to imagine consuming a fully plant-based diet. They often spoke of extreme or specific situations as the only situations in which they would consider doing so.

“I'd need the doctor to tell me you've got six months [to live],” said one man in his fifties.

Another in his forties explained:“It would only really be health-related stuff. If someone said to me you're gonna have to [cut down on meat] or it's going to knock years off your life.”

One participant in the 18-29 age bracket said a meat diet was heavily linked to his social life where his friends relied on meat for protein because of their fitness regimes.

He said:“I would have to change my friends [if I stopped eating meat]. Basically, I have friends who are gym rats, who love to go to the gym together, who love to do strength training. So I would have to change my friends to people who are probably agriculturists – and have more interest in plants.”

These and many other contributions led us to conclude that men can have a mixed –and often contradictory – understanding of the role of gender in their food choices. And while our survey data reveals a strong link between masculinity and diet, our focus group data casts doubt on whether men are generally aware of this connection.