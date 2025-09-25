Emirates Flight Catering Offers A Culinary Arts Apprenticeship

Dubai: Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) has launched its inaugural Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Programme in partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). Designed to provide foundational culinary skills through practical training and industry exposure, the programme has inducted its first cohort of 15 apprentices representing six nationalities: the Philippines, Uganda, India, Nepal, Ghana, and Sri Lanka.

The new offering, which started on 1 September, combines theoretical classroom instruction and training from DCT with practical, hands-on experience in EKFC kitchens. Upon completion, participants earn a globally recognised Certificate III in Culinary Arts, endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Education.

Investment in educational and training programmes like the Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Programme is part of EKFC's commitment to developing a skilled talent pipeline to support its own projected growth in the coming years, in line with plans for Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and capacity expansion at Dubai International (DXB) to meet increased demand for air travel.

It also supports Dubai's remarkable growth in the gastronomic industry by accelerating career progression in the culinary arts and hospitality, and addressing the industry's skills gap by cultivating a pool of qualified professionals.

