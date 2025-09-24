Pak PM Shehbaz To Travel To Washington To Meet President Trump On Thursday

File photo of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel from New York to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday, as the two sides made a renewed push to reset their bilateral relations.

Shehbaz, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, had an“informal exchange” with Trump on Tuesday after a dialogue between the President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan, the foreign ministry said.

The Prime Minister will briefly travel from New York to Washington to meet President Trump, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

He will return to New York on the same day to continue his UNGA engagements, it added.

It will be the first meeting between the US President and the Pakistani Prime Minister at the White House since July 2019, when then-prime minister Imran Khan travelled to Washington and met President Trump.

Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, completely ignored Pakistan during his tenure and never even talked to any of the prime ministers on the phone, let alone inviting them to the White House.

However, since President Trump took office in January, there has been a dramatic and unexpected shift in the Pakistan-US relationship.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended a meeting of Arab-Islamic leaders hosted by President Trump, alongside leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, and Indonesia.