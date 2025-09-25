Emma Watson Finds Hollywood Beauty Standards 'Wild, Insane'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Emma Watson says she feels frustrated that male and female performers are held to entirely different beauty standards in Hollywood.

Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the actress: "I feel so envious of my male co star who can put on a T-shirt and just show up without this whole rigmarole of becoming acceptable enough to be on camera.

"Kudos to Pamela Anderson for recently doing the thing because the amount of courage that it takes to do that, I can not begin to even express to you."

Watson actually likened Hollywood's beauty standards to appearing on a game show.

She said: "It's wild. The expectations are insane. It's impossible. The beauty expectations are so difficult to reach, and the bar gets raised all the time, so you're constantly on a survivor island game show beauty nightmare."

Meanwhile, Watson recently said that she doesn't miss "selling" her films.

The actress stepped back from the movie business in recent times in order to pursue a doctorate at the University of Oxford, and Emma has revealed that she doesn't miss some aspects of the industry.

She told Hollywood Authentic: "In some ways, I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual. But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off."

The actress misses performing on camera, but she disliked other aspects of the film business.

She said: "I think I'll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."