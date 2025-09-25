Messi Bags Brace As Inter Miami Beat New York City FC To Reach MLS Cup Playoffs
Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez and striker Luis Suárez scored Inter Miami's other goals on the night at Citi Field in New York City.
With five matches remaining, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions are third in the Eastern Conference (55 points; 16W-6L-7D). They're on pace to secure home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series as they pursue the club's first MLS Cup title.
Miami have already earned a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, courtesy of reaching the Leagues Cup 2025 final this summer. They also made a historic run to the FIFA Club World Cup knockout rounds earlier this year.
Messi has a strong case to become the first back-to-back MLS MVP award winner. The Argentine megastar has a league-best 37 goal contributions (24g/13a) in 23 matches, putting the Golden Boot presented by Audi in his crosshairs.
Messi's 37 goal contributions in 2025 (24g/13a), making him the first player in MLS history to record 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.
Wednesday's match was Messi's league-leading eighth multi-goal game this season, which tied him for third all-time in MLS goal contributions in a season with Josef Martinez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and trails Carlos Vela (49) with five games remaining in the regular season.
Inter Miami will look to extend their winning streak to four on Saturday, when they take on Eastern Conference foe Toronto FC at BMO Field.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment