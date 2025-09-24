Witkoff Expects Gaza 'Breakthrough' In Days
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US envoy Steve Witkoff said today he expected a breakthrough related to Gaza in the coming days, saying President Donald Trump had presented a plan to regional countries.
Witkoff, a real estate friend of Trump who has become his roving ambassador, said the US president shared ideas when meeting with a group of Arab and Islamic countries Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza," Witkoff said.
"I think it addresses Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of all the neighbours in the region," he told the Concordia summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"We're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough."
Witkoff and Trump have repeatedly voiced hope for ending the devastating nearly two-year war.
50 killed as Israeli tanks
push deeper into Gaza
Reuters adds from Cairo: Israeli forces pushed towards the heart of Gaza City yesterday as pressure mounted on US President Donald Trump to find a way to end nearly two years of fighting in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages held there.
Urging the population to move south, Israel has meanwhile pressed on with its military campaign on Gaza City despite repeated calls for it to pull back.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have left Gaza City in northern Gaza but many have hesitated because of security risks and widespread hunger.
Israeli forces began closing in on the city of more than a mn in August.
Medics said at least 50 people were killed across Gaza yesterday, mostly in Gaza City, where Israeli airstrikes hit a shelter housing displaced families near a market in the middle of the city. Two others were killed in a house nearby, they said.
In Tel Al-Hawa, tanks entered populated areas trapping people in their homes, while more tanks were stationed close to Al-Quds Hospital, witnesses said.
Tanks have also advanced closer to Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa, witnesses and Hamas media said.
Separately, two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank over the past 24 hours, one during a raid by Israeli troops in Anza village outside Jenin, and another was shot in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, by an Israeli settler, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Violence in the West Bank has become more intense during the Gaza war, as Israel has stepped up raids across the territory.
Witkoff, a real estate friend of Trump who has become his roving ambassador, said the US president shared ideas when meeting with a group of Arab and Islamic countries Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza," Witkoff said.
"I think it addresses Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of all the neighbours in the region," he told the Concordia summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"We're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough."
Witkoff and Trump have repeatedly voiced hope for ending the devastating nearly two-year war.
50 killed as Israeli tanks
push deeper into Gaza
Reuters adds from Cairo: Israeli forces pushed towards the heart of Gaza City yesterday as pressure mounted on US President Donald Trump to find a way to end nearly two years of fighting in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages held there.
Urging the population to move south, Israel has meanwhile pressed on with its military campaign on Gaza City despite repeated calls for it to pull back.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have left Gaza City in northern Gaza but many have hesitated because of security risks and widespread hunger.
Israeli forces began closing in on the city of more than a mn in August.
Medics said at least 50 people were killed across Gaza yesterday, mostly in Gaza City, where Israeli airstrikes hit a shelter housing displaced families near a market in the middle of the city. Two others were killed in a house nearby, they said.
In Tel Al-Hawa, tanks entered populated areas trapping people in their homes, while more tanks were stationed close to Al-Quds Hospital, witnesses said.
Tanks have also advanced closer to Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa, witnesses and Hamas media said.
Separately, two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank over the past 24 hours, one during a raid by Israeli troops in Anza village outside Jenin, and another was shot in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, by an Israeli settler, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Violence in the West Bank has become more intense during the Gaza war, as Israel has stepped up raids across the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment