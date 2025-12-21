Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 75 Of 97 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Saturday, December 20, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 97 strike UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types, launched from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 60 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 on Sunday, December 21, air defenses shot down or jammed 75 drones over northern, southern, western, and eastern Ukraine.

Hits by 19 strike UAVs were recorded at eight locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (debris) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day the invaders carried out 514 strikes on 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and wounding four others.