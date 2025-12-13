403
Thai King orders parliament dissolution for early elections
(MENAFN) Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn dissolved the parliament on Friday at the request of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, paving the way for snap elections to be held within 45 to 60 days, according to reports. The royal decree formally ends the current House of Representatives, which was elected in May 2023, and notes that the minority coalition government formed in September 2025 has struggled amid political, economic, and border security challenges.
Anutin, leader of the conservative Bhumjaithai party, became Thailand’s 32nd prime minister on September 5 with the backing of the People’s Party, defeating his rival from the Pheu Thai party, Chaikasem Nitisiri. He succeeded Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who served only a year, and recently stated he will "return power to the people."
The move comes amid renewed clashes with Cambodia that have killed at least 22 people this week and displaced hundreds of thousands on both sides. Cambodian authorities accused Thai forces of shelling border areas, entering Cambodian territory, targeting cultural sites, and endangering civilians. The Thai military rejected these claims, saying, “This is an attempt to shift blame onto Thailand. The use of weapons by the Thai side is strictly limited to military targets.
Civilian casualties are impossible unless Cambodia itself deliberately intends such outcomes—by bringing civilians into combat zones or by mixing its own troops and weapons among villagers, hoping to use them as human shields,” as stated by Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree.
Thailand and Cambodia signed a peace agreement in October in Kuala Lumpur, in the presence of US and Malaysian leaders, but the longstanding border dispute continues to trigger clashes, including incidents in July that killed at least 48 people. Around 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in Thai custody from incidents over the past five months, and the border has remained closed since July, disrupting cross-border movement and trade.
