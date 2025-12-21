CAVT, JORAMCO Join Forces To Advance Specialized Aviation Skills In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- The College of Advanced Vocational Training in Jordan (CAVT), a program of the Crown Prince Foundation, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Company (JORAMCO), the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) to strengthen advanced vocational education in Jordan's aviation sector.The memorandum of understanding focuses on developing a high-level training program in carbon fiber composite technologies, alongside the establishment of fully equipped training and production workshops at the college. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between technical education and the evolving needs of advanced industries.Under the agreement, CAVT will lead the design, development, and delivery of the program, including the preparation and accreditation of specialized curricula and the management of all training phases. The college will also oversee the development of the required infrastructure, including a dedicated carbon fiber composites workshop, supported by advanced equipment funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW).CAVT will further supervise all training and production activities while ensuring compliance with recognized quality standards. The program is designed to produce highly skilled technicians capable of competing in both regional and international labor markets within advanced manufacturing and aviation-related industries.JORAMCO, in turn, will provide technical expertise to support curriculum development in line with global standards applied in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The company will also offer technical mentoring and hands-on training opportunities for instructors and trainees, ensuring practical exposure aligned with real industry environments.In addition, JORAMCO will guide the design of the composites workshop to meet sector requirements and comply with European Union Aviation Safety Agency regulations (EASA Part 145). The company will also facilitate potential employment opportunities for graduates, subject to availability, and prioritize the college's participation in selected future maintenance and overhaul projects, reinforcing the link between applied training and industry practice.CAVT CEO Ammar Gharaibeh described the partnership as a strategic move to expand the college's capacity to deliver cutting-edge training programs that reflect global trends in aircraft maintenance and advanced technologies. He noted that collaboration with Joramco will significantly enhance students' technical competencies and employment prospects at both local and international levels.Fraser Currie, DAE Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, said the partnership reflects JORAMCO's commitment to developing specialized technical talent in composite materials. He emphasized that the initiative will contribute to strengthening Jordan's aviation ecosystem and building a skilled workforce that meets international benchmarks.The agreement underscores a shared commitment to investing in Jordan's human capital, elevating the standard of advanced vocational training, supporting industrial innovation, and positioning the Kingdom as a regional center for specialized aviation training.CAVT is a non-profit institution operating under the Crown Prince Foundation, dedicated to modernizing vocational and technical education in Jordan through market-driven, high-quality training programs aligned with national and international qualification frameworks.JORAMCO is a leading aircraft maintenance company with more than six decades of experience in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of commercial aircraft. It serves a broad customer base across the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, providing services for various aircraft types, including Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer.The company operates from a strategic location within the free customs zone at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, with facilities comprising six hangars capable of accommodating up to 22 aircraft. JORAMCO is licensed by several international aviation authorities, including EASA, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).