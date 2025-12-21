Russian Troops Lose 1,130 Soldiers And Two Tanks In Day Of War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,435 (+2) tanks, 23,770 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 35,298 (+11) artillery systems, 1,575 (+0) MLRS, 1,263 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 432 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 92,604 (+116), cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 70,789 (+68), special equipment – 4,029 (+1).Read also: Russian attacks leave eight injured, including two children, in Kherson
As reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance operators of the Strix strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border guard detachment destroyed three shelters, three communication antennas, and a radio-electronic warfare device belonging to Russian invaders in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.
