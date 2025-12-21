Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Lose 1,130 Soldiers And Two Tanks In Day Of War Against Ukraine


2025-12-21 03:03:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,435 (+2) tanks, 23,770 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 35,298 (+11) artillery systems, 1,575 (+0) MLRS, 1,263 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 432 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 92,604 (+116), cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 70,789 (+68), special equipment – 4,029 (+1).

Read also: Russian attacks leave eight injured, including two children, in Kherson

As reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance operators of the Strix strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border guard detachment destroyed three shelters, three communication antennas, and a radio-electronic warfare device belonging to Russian invaders in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

UkrinForm

