Swiss Court Confirms Ex-Fifa Official Valcke Guilty Of Corruption

The conviction of Valcke to a suspended 11 month prison sentence, in a case concerning FIFA TV rights, is final.

In a judgement published on Friday, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeals lodged by Valcke and a Greek businessman against their conviction by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court.

In June 2022, this court had imposed an 11-month prison sentence and a fine, both conditional, on Valcke for passive bribery and forgery of documents.

The second defendant had been sentenced to ten months' suspended imprisonment for active bribery.

The president of football club Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who stood trial in his capacity as director of a media group, was acquitted of the charge of aggravated mismanagement.

