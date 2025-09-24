The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI-Powered Interactive Ad Personalization Market: Trends, Applications, Verticals, Regions & Forecasts to 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Market?

The market size of interactive advertisement personalization powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen remarkable growth in the past few years. The market is set to expand from $7.29 billion in 2024 to $8.97 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. This substantial growth during the historic phase can be linked to factors such as the rise in digital transformation, increased internet usage, growing investment in AI research and development, the proliferating adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS), and a rising need for customized customer experiences.

In the coming years, the market size for AI-enabled personalized interactive advertising is projected to witness a considerable surge, estimated to reach $20.32 billion in 2029 with a 22.7% CAGR. The predicted upswing during the forecast period is linked to several factors such as, expanded use of artificial intelligence, rising implementation of hybrid cloud structures, growing need for data-oriented marketing, a progressively data-centric world, and escalating generation of customer data. The forecast period also signals trends like increased use of voice and visual search in advertisements, augmented reality (AR) becoming more prevalent in personalized ads, broader use of predictive analytics for customer targeting, emergence of privacy-first AI customization techniques, and the incorporation of edge computing for real-time ad personalization.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Global Market Growth?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered interactive advertising (Ad) personalization sector is predicted to expand as digital transformation continues to rise. Digital transformation, which includes the integration of digital technologies into all aspects of a business to improve operations and increase customer value, is on the rise. This accelerates as companies adopt digital technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and provide services that are quicker and more dependable. AI-powered interactive ad personalization boosts digital transformation by delivering precise, data-driven marketing experiences, improving advertising processes, increasing customer engagement, and using real-time insights to optimize strategies and reshape brand-audience relationships. For example, data from the UK government's official website, GOV, in November 2023 shows that the government's emphasis on digital transformation has led to a 9% increase in the Government Digital and Data profession in the last half a year, raising the total number of professionals in this sector to 28,337. Therefore, the growth of the AI-powered interactive advertising personalization market is being fueled by the rise in digital transformation.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Meta Platforms Inc.

. Salesforce Inc.

. Adobe Inc.

. Criteo SA

. The Trade Desk

. Outbrain Inc.

. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

. StackAdapt Inc.

. Amobee Inc.

. MediaMath Holdings Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Market In The Future?

Key players in the artificial intelligence-driven interactive advertisement personalization market are boosting their focus on pioneering state-of-the-art solutions, like generative AI-enabled enterprise applications. With their ability to utilize AI to spontaneously deliver content, insights, and solutions from data patterns and user inputs, these applications bolster decision-making, automate tasks, and offer customized experiences throughout business operations. Taking Adobe Inc., an American computer software firm, as an example, they launched Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing in October 2024. This generative AI-centric enterprise application has been developed to expedite global advertising and marketing initiatives. It amalgamates marketing and creative teams, empowering rapid creation and management of on-brand, personalized content like paid social ads, display ads, and marketing emails, by using Adobe Firefly and third-party AI modules.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered interactive advertisement (ad) personalization market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Automotive, Travel And Hospitality, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Advertisers, Publishers, Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Advertisement (Ad) Management Software, Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software, Content Recommendation Engine, Behavioral Analytics Software, Predictive Analytics Software

2) By Services: Consulting And Implementation Services, Managed Services, Data Integration Services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Training And Optimization Services, Technical Support And Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement (Ad) Personalization Industry?

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Interactive Advertisement Personalization Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

