Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market To Reach US $4.17 Billion By 2029

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market ?

The market size of AI-enabled competitive ad tracking has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. The market's projected growth will be from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.28 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Factors attributing to the growth during the historical period include an upsurge in digital advertising expenses, the increasing utilisation of AI in marketing analytics, a surge in the necessity for programmatic advertising, escalating competition among brands for digital presence, and enhanced customer involvement on social media forums.

The market size for the AI-fueled competitive ad tracking is forecasted to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $4.17 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 16.4%. This growth during the projection period can be linked to brands increasingly switching to in-house ad tracking tools, the surging requirement for transparency within AI-driven ad platforms, greater incorporation of AI with big data and cloud-based solutions, a growing acceptance of cross-channel ad tracking instruments, and a rising focus on advertisements strategies driven by returns on investment. During this prediction period, several trends are anticipated including development in generative AI for ad creativity, superior predictive analytics for campaign enhancement, novel approaches in privacy-focused tracking models, inclusion of explainable AI into ad intelligence platforms, and innovative strides in cross-channel ad tracking systems.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence-powered competitive ad tracking market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market Growth ?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered competitive ad tracking market is predicted to experience growth, driven by the surge of e-commerce. E-commerce, defined as the online exchange of goods and services including digital transactions and payments, is on the rise due to its convenience. It allows consumers the ability to shop at any time from any place, with home deliveries and easy payment methods. AI-powered competitive ad tracking proves beneficial for e-commerce businesses as it allows them to decipher competitors' advertising tactics immediately, optimizing their own pricing, promotional events, and target consumer demographics to attract more consumers and boost revenue. For example, the European Commission, a governing entity based in Belgium, reported in April 2024 that 94% of EU individuals aged between 16 and 74 had used the internet in the previous 12 months, with 77% making purchases or ordering services online. As a result, the escalation of e-commerce is fueling the expansion of the AI-powered competitive ad tracking market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Amazon Inc.

. The Nielsen Company

. Kantar Group Ltd.

. Crayon Inc.

. Comscore Inc.

. Semrush Holdings Inc.

. MediaRadar Inc.

. Similarweb LTD.

. Quantcast Corporation

. Ahrefs Pte Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market?

Leading firms in the AI-fueled competitive ad tracking market are emphasizing the creation of innovative methods, including more intelligent competitor ad tracking, to refine real-time insights, hone ad strategies, and boost campaign results. More intelligent competitor ad tracking is the application of sophisticated AI algorithms that autonomously scrutinize, examine, and decipher rivals' advertising tactics on multiple platforms, delivering profounder insights for better-informed decision-making processes. For example, in October 2024, PowerAdSpy, an Indian AI-driven ad intelligence platform, introduced AI-based features that substantially enhance the competitor ad examination across over 10 digital advertising networks. It offers real-time insights into ad placements, the effectiveness of creativity, and audience interaction. These instruments allow advertisers to accurately track opponents' strategies, discern patterns, and fine-tune their campaigns for enhanced performance. The platform's goal is to equip marketers with data-driven decision-making for superior ROI, competitive edge, and refined ad targeting across digital environments.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market Report?

The artificial intelligence-powered competitive ad tracking market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Automotive, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Advertising Agencies, Brands, Publishers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Campaign Management, Ad Performance Analytics, Audience Targeting And Segmentation

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation And Integration, Support And Maintenance

View the full artificial intelligence-powered competitive ad tracking market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Industry?

In the 2025 report on the global market for AI-powered competitive ad tracking, North America was identified as the leading region for that year. Meanwhile, the most swiftly expanding region is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific. The report offers comprehensive coverage of multiple regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence-Powered Competitive Ad Tracking Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Interactive Advertising Global Market Report 2025

/report/interactive-advertising-global-market-report

Affiliate Tracking Software Global Market Report 2025

/report/affiliate-tracking-software-global-market-report

Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2025

/report/programmatic-advertising-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.