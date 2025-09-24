A 40-Day Journey Of Hymns, Scripture, And Communion
At any given moment, somewhere in the world, a congregation is singing one of Charles Wesley's 6,500 hymns. From Hark! The Herald Angels Sing to Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, Wesley's words have carried the gospel across centuries and cultures. But what if these hymns could do more than stir the heart in worship? What if they could guide you daily into the very presence of God?
In his new devotional, Arise My Soul: Forty Days with Charles Wesley, Dr. Gary Holloway offers readers a fresh way to encounter Christ through Wesley's timeless hymns. Structured as a forty-day journey, the book weaves together Wesley's stanzas, Scripture passages, meditations, reflective questions, life applications, and prayer-creating a rhythm of worship and devotion that speaks as powerfully today as it did nearly three centuries ago.
A Devotional for Heart and Mind
Each day's entry begins with a stanza from one of Wesley's hymns, paired with a relevant passage of Scripture. Holloway's pastoral reflections help unpack the spiritual depth of these verses, leading readers into a moment of meditation, response, and prayer. With thoughtful questions and practical suggestions, this devotional invites both individuals and small groups to experience the gospel afresh through the beauty of Wesley's hymnody.
From themes of Christ's incarnation to His resurrection and glorification, Arise My Soul traces the grand story of redemption through Wesley's lyrical theology. The result is more than a study of hymns-it's an invitation to live them.
Praise for Arise My Soul
“Gary Holloway has captured the hymns of Charles Wesley in a very creative way... It not only strikes a chord of sweet memories but expands on their spiritual significance for our life today.” - Jackie Patillo, President of the Gospel Music Association
“This book unpacks the message of Wesley's hymns in an approachable and pastoral manner, a resource worth keeping on any hymn lover's bookshelf.” - Chris Fenner, Editor, Hymnology Archive
“This wonderful volume takes us deeper into this rich treasure trove of hymns... May it help us follow Wesley's call to 'keep an eye toward God as we sing.'” - Dr. D.J. Bulls, Hymnologist & Worship Leader
“A compelling mixture of hymns, Scripture, and reflection... What a wonderful treasure from Dr. Gary Holloway.” - Danny Gregg, Worship Minister, Donelson Church of Christ
About the Author
Dr. Gary Holloway (PhD, Emory University) has taught theology and spirituality at both undergraduate and seminary levels, while also serving as a preacher. For ten years, he led a global ecumenical ministry, traveling to more than forty countries to witness what God is doing across cultures. Now he devotes his time to reading, writing, and helping believers encounter Christ through timeless spiritual resources like Arise My Soul.
Special Promotional Offer
For one week only, the Kindle edition of Arise My Soul will be available for just $0.99 from September 20–26, 2025 .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment