A 40-Day Journey Of Hymns, Scripture, And Communion

At any given moment, somewhere in the world, a congregation is singing one of Charles Wesley's 6,500 hymns. From Hark! The Herald Angels Sing to Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, Wesley's words have carried the gospel across centuries and cultures. But what if these hymns could do more than stir the heart in worship? What if they could guide you daily into the very presence of God?

In his new devotional, Arise My Soul: Forty Days with Charles Wesley, Dr. Gary Holloway offers readers a fresh way to encounter Christ through Wesley's timeless hymns. Structured as a forty-day journey, the book weaves together Wesley's stanzas, Scripture passages, meditations, reflective questions, life applications, and prayer-creating a rhythm of worship and devotion that speaks as powerfully today as it did nearly three centuries ago.

A Devotional for Heart and Mind

Each day's entry begins with a stanza from one of Wesley's hymns, paired with a relevant passage of Scripture. Holloway's pastoral reflections help unpack the spiritual depth of these verses, leading readers into a moment of meditation, response, and prayer. With thoughtful questions and practical suggestions, this devotional invites both individuals and small groups to experience the gospel afresh through the beauty of Wesley's hymnody.

From themes of Christ's incarnation to His resurrection and glorification, Arise My Soul traces the grand story of redemption through Wesley's lyrical theology. The result is more than a study of hymns-it's an invitation to live them.

Praise for Arise My Soul

“Gary Holloway has captured the hymns of Charles Wesley in a very creative way... It not only strikes a chord of sweet memories but expands on their spiritual significance for our life today.” - Jackie Patillo, President of the Gospel Music Association

“This book unpacks the message of Wesley's hymns in an approachable and pastoral manner, a resource worth keeping on any hymn lover's bookshelf.” - Chris Fenner, Editor, Hymnology Archive

“This wonderful volume takes us deeper into this rich treasure trove of hymns... May it help us follow Wesley's call to 'keep an eye toward God as we sing.'” - Dr. D.J. Bulls, Hymnologist & Worship Leader

“A compelling mixture of hymns, Scripture, and reflection... What a wonderful treasure from Dr. Gary Holloway.” - Danny Gregg, Worship Minister, Donelson Church of Christ

About the Author

Dr. Gary Holloway (PhD, Emory University) has taught theology and spirituality at both undergraduate and seminary levels, while also serving as a preacher. For ten years, he led a global ecumenical ministry, traveling to more than forty countries to witness what God is doing across cultures. Now he devotes his time to reading, writing, and helping believers encounter Christ through timeless spiritual resources like Arise My Soul.

Special Promotional Offer

For one week only, the Kindle edition of Arise My Soul will be available for just $0.99 from September 20–26, 2025 .