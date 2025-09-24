Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of Innovative Therapeutics, Ongoing Trials, Regulatory Progress, And Strategic Industry Insights

DelveInsight's “Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Renal Cell Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



On 10 September 2025, Exelixis conducted a Phase 3 trial of cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab versus nivolumab and ipilimumab in combination with a matched placebo. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the effect of cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab ("triplet") on the duration of progression-free survival (PFS) versus nivolumab and ipilimumab. A secondary objective is to evaluate the effect of triplet combination on the duration of overall survival (OS).

DelveInsight's Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies such as Merck, Apollomics Inc., Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ProfoundBio US Co, HiberCell, Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kura Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Exelixis, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Incyte Corporation, RemeGen, ProfoundBio, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics, Arsenal Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutics Promising Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies such as PRO1160, Cabozantinib, CTX131, Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, Zanzalintinib, AB521, and others.

The Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer, accounting for about 85–90% of all kidney malignancies. It originates in the renal tubules, which are part of the kidney's filtration system. RCC is often asymptomatic in early stages and may be discovered incidentally during imaging for other conditions. In advanced stages, it can present with symptoms like blood in urine, flank pain, or a palpable mass. Treatment options include surgery, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy depending on the stage and spread of the disease.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Quavonlimab + pembrolizumab: Merck

Quavonlimab + Pembrolizumab (MK-1308A) is Merck's investigational fixed-dose combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors: quavonlimab, an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. This dual immunotherapy approach is being evaluated in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for various cancers, including advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer. Early studies have demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity with a manageable safety profile, supporting further clinical development. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma.

HB0025: Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd.

HB0025 is an investigational bispecific fusion protein developed by Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., designed to target both PD-L1 and VEGF pathways. It combines an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody with the VEGFR1 domain, aiming to enhance anti-tumor immunity and inhibit angiogenesis. Preclinical studies suggest that HB0025 offers synergistic effects, potentially surpassing the efficacy of individual PD-L1 or VEGF inhibitors. Currently, HB0025 is undergoing Phase II clinical trials for various advanced solid tumors, including renal cell carcinoma, endometrial cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma.

PRO1160: ProfoundBio US Co

PRO1160 is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed by ProfoundBio, designed to target CD70-a protein overexpressed in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including renal cell carcinoma (RCC), nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) . The ADC comprises a human monoclonal antibody specific for CD70, linked via a proprietary hydrophilic linker to exatecan, a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor. Preclinical studies have demonstrated PRO1160's robust antitumor activity and favorable pharmacokinetics. Currently, PRO1160 is undergoing a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity in patients with advanced RCC, NPC, or NHL.

KO-2806: Kura Oncology

KO-2806 is Kura Oncology's next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), engineered to enhance potency, pharmacokinetics, and physicochemical properties over earlier FTIs. Currently in Phase 1 clinical trials (FIT-001), KO-2806 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies like cabozantinib for advanced solid tumors, including clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Preclinical studies have shown that KO-2806 can augment the antitumor activity of tyrosine kinase inhibitors and potentially overcome resistance mechanisms in various cancers. The ongoing trial aims to assess its safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy across multiple tumor types. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma.

The Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Renal Cell Carcinoma market.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies

Merck, Apollomics Inc., Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ProfoundBio US Co, HiberCell, Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kura Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Exelixis, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Incyte Corporation, RemeGen, ProfoundBio, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics, Arsenal Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutics and others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Renal Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Bispecific Antibody

Peptides

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies- Merck, Apollomics Inc., Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ProfoundBio US Co, HiberCell, Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kura Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Exelixis, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Incyte Corporation, RemeGen, ProfoundBio, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics, Arsenal Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutics and others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies- PRO1160, Cabozantinib, CTX131, Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, Zanzalintinib, AB521, and others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionRenal Cell Carcinoma Executive SummaryRenal Cell Carcinoma: OverviewRenal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline TherapeuticsRenal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic AssessmentRenal Cell Carcinoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentRenal Cell Carcinoma Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)TQB 2450: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)IPI-549: Infinity PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)AVB-S6-500: Aravive Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRenal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesRenal Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsRenal Cell Carcinoma - Unmet NeedsRenal Cell Carcinoma - Market Drivers and BarriersRenal Cell Carcinoma - Future Perspectives and ConclusionRenal Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsRenal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

