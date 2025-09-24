Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico's Inflation Edges Up, Paving Way For Another Banxico Rate Cut


2025-09-24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Consumer prices in Mexico climbed 3.74 percent in the first half of September compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data released this week by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Although this represents a modest acceleration from August's 3.49 percent, it fell short of economists' forecasts and underscores the case for yet another reduction in the central bank's key interest rate.

Headline inflation rose 0.18 percent in the fortnight to September 15, reversing a slight price drop in the latter half of August.

Meanwhile, core inflation-which strips out volatile food and energy costs-ticked up to 4.26 percent from 4.25 percent, signaling that underlying price pressures persist even as overall inflation remains within Banxico 's target band of 2 percent to 4 percent.



In August, Banxico trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent. With headline inflation again drifting below market expectations, analysts anticipate a further quarter-point cut when the central bank's board convenes this Thursday.

Such easing is seen as essential to bolstering economic growth, which expanded less robustly than projected in the second quarter of 2025.

Lower borrowing costs would ease the burden on consumers and businesses alike, fostering investment and consumption at a time when corporate confidence has softened.

At the same time, the central bank must remain vigilant: any sudden spike in energy prices or stronger-than-expected economic recovery could prompt a pause in rate reductions to prevent inflation from overshooting its target.

As global peers-including the U.S. Federal Reserve-begin to loosen monetary policy, Mexico's central bank finds itself navigating a delicate balance between supporting growth and anchoring inflation expectations.

For investors and households alike, Banxico's decision this week will offer fresh insight into the path of borrowing costs and the peso's exchange-rate outlook heading into 2026.

