Iranian President Pezeshkian:“We Will Not Bow To External Pressure”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that Tehran will not bow to renewed international sanctions, insisting the nation will resist“to the last breath.”

Speaking on Tuesday, September 30, at a ceremony honoring Iran's freestyle wrestling medalists, Pezeshkian said that despite global pressure, surrender was not an option. He described resistance as deeply ingrained in the culture and spirit of the Iranian people.

The president emphasized the importance of trusting domestic capabilities, saying Iran could achieve its goals through reliance on internal strength and resilience rather than dependence on external support.

Pezeshkian also highlighted plans to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, framing diplomacy as a central pillar of his administration's agenda. Addressing the athletes, he urged Iranians to bring the same determination seen in sports into other fields of national life.

His remarks came shortly after the European Troika - France, Germany, and the UK - activated the UN“snapback” mechanism, with U.S. backing, reinstating international sanctions on Iran for alleged nuclear violations.

International media report that the renewed sanctions include restrictions on Iran's nuclear and missile programs, a freeze on assets, and renewed limits on arms trading, measures expected to intensify economic strain.

Pezeshkian's speech signals both defiance and pragmatism: a determination to resist foreign coercion, combined with outreach to regional partners. His message reflects a balancing act between domestic mobilization and external diplomacy.

Whether this rhetoric can be transformed into effective policy will depend on Iran's ability to withstand economic pressure while navigating a tense geopolitical landscape.

