New Interface Helps Fiji Track Public Funds, With Commonwealth Support

The latest upgrade links thedebt management software with Fiji's new Financial Management Information System (FMIS) to create a streamlined process for recording all government financial transactions.

The interface ensures that debt transactions are recorded in real-time and accurately across both systems. With reliable and real-time data, it enhances audit trails and reporting for informed decision-making in allocating public funds for government services and development projects.

The new setup replaces the previous manual process, where staff had to enter the same data twice, leading to delays and increasing the risk of human error.

The development builds on Fiji's switch to Commonwealth Meridian two years ago and the more recent rollout of the Fiji government's new financial management information system.

Over the past several months, the government has worked with the Commonwealth Secretariat to develop and test the interface, including Meridian upgrades that enable automatic data sharing.

Speaking about this collaboration, Shiri Gounder, the permanent secretary, ministry of finance, strategic planning, national development and statistics, Fiji, said:

“The integration between the two systems is expected to enhance efficiency through the timely and seamless recording of debt management transactions. The Meridian system, developed by the Commonwealth Secretariat, includes enhanced features that will significantly improve the accuracy and real-time recording of debt data when interfaced with the government's Financial Management Information System (FMIS).

“We sincerely thank the Commonwealth Secretariat for their valuable support in the development of the Meridian system and its successful integration with the FMIS. The seamless interface of Meridian with the FMIS live environment on 19 August 2025 marks not just a memorable milestone, but also a significant step forward in enabling more innovative and efficient solutions for debt recording and reporting.”

Dr Raymond Prasad, head of the Commonwealth Secretariat's Debt Management Unit, commended the Secretariat's 40-year partnership with the government of Fiji on public debt management .

“We are proud to continue working with the Government of Fiji to strengthen its debt management system through a seamless interface with its public financial management system. This upgraded interface means government spending is now recorded more accurately, processed faster and made more transparent.” He added:“These kinds of improvements don't just make day-to-day processes smoother but also help present a clearer picture of the country's financial health to international partners and boost investor confidence.”

Currently, 45 countries around the world use the Commonwealth Meridian software to manage government debt portfolios worth a combined USD 4 trillion.

