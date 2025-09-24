Five New AI Data Centers Open In USA

Executives from leading tech companies OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have announced the construction of five new artificial intelligence (AI) data centers across the United States, built on the cutting-edge Stargate infrastructure platform, Azernews reports.

These new centers, combined with the main campus in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave, will bring Stargate's planned capacity to approximately 7 gigawatts, with total investments expected to exceed $400 billion over the next three years.

According to the statement, this expansion marks a critical milestone toward their ambitious goal of reaching 10 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2025.

In July, OpenAI and Oracle announced a joint agreement to develop up to 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity. This partnership is projected to attract over $300 billion in investments within five years, underscoring the massive scale of the AI infrastructure build-out.

The new data centers are strategically located in Shackelford County, Texas, Dona Ana County, New Mexico, and the Midwest region, with the exact Midwest site to be disclosed soon. Additionally, an extra 600 megawatts of capacity may be added near the Abilene campus.

These developments are expected to create more than 25,000 new jobs nationwide, with the companies suggesting that this number could grow as projects expand.

Two additional centers developed by SoftBank and OpenAI aim to achieve 1.5 gigawatts of capacity within the next 18 months. One is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, featuring a state-of-the-art data center slated to open next year. The other will be built in Milam County, Texas by SB Energy, a SoftBank Group subsidiary specializing in infrastructure for rapid deployment.

The establishment of these data centers is designed to accelerate AI innovation, enhance scalability, and significantly reduce operational costs. This expansion is only the first phase of a broader plan to extend the Stargate network across the U.S., ultimately supporting a $500 billion investment target.

Furthermore, Oracle's new Stargate networks will be integrated with the existing Abilene campus, which is already a central hub for the company's cloud infrastructure.

Experts believe that such massive AI infrastructure investments could propel advancements in fields like personalized medicine, climate modeling, and autonomous systems, fundamentally reshaping how AI impacts everyday life.