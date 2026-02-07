403
Bitcoin Plummets as Crypto Market Faces Declines
(MENAFN) The globe’s most prominent cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, experienced a significant decline, dropping approximately 25.1% over the previous seven days and falling 12.7% within the last 24 hours.
As of 2200GMT, the digital token was valued at $63,070, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
This downturn erased all the gains Bitcoin had achieved following US President Donald Trump’s electoral victory and subsequent inauguration. Trump was elected on Nov. 5, 2024, and the pro-crypto leader’s ascent prompted Bitcoin to surge from $68,000 to over $100,000 by Dec. 17, 2024.
Bitcoin reached a historic peak of $126,200 in October 2025, marking a milestone in the cryptocurrency’s trajectory.
Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency globally, declined by 12.9% to $1,850, suffering a 34.5% loss over the previous week.
