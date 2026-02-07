Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitcoin Plummets as Crypto Market Faces Declines

Bitcoin Plummets as Crypto Market Faces Declines


2026-02-07 02:22:45
(MENAFN) The globe’s most prominent cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, experienced a significant decline, dropping approximately 25.1% over the previous seven days and falling 12.7% within the last 24 hours.

As of 2200GMT, the digital token was valued at $63,070, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

This downturn erased all the gains Bitcoin had achieved following US President Donald Trump’s electoral victory and subsequent inauguration. Trump was elected on Nov. 5, 2024, and the pro-crypto leader’s ascent prompted Bitcoin to surge from $68,000 to over $100,000 by Dec. 17, 2024.

Bitcoin reached a historic peak of $126,200 in October 2025, marking a milestone in the cryptocurrency’s trajectory.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency globally, declined by 12.9% to $1,850, suffering a 34.5% loss over the previous week.

MENAFN07022026000045017167ID1110708367



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search