Cochin Shipyard To Build Large Vessels, Container Ships & Bulk Carriers In India With Korean Partner

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the event 'Samudra se Samriddhi – Transforming India's Maritime Sector', in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on September 20, 2025.

The partnership aims to leverage CSL's infrastructure and domestic expertise alongside HD KSOE's global technological capabilities.

Under the MoU, CSL's 310-metre dry dock will be used to build large vessels, including Suezmax tankers, container ships, and Capesize bulk carriers, with a capacity of up to six vessels annually.

To support these operations, CSL has proposed a Block Fabrication Facility (BFF) on 80 acres in Kochi, involving an investment of about Rs 3,700 crore.

The facility, with an annual capacity of 1,20,000 MT, is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs and several times more indirect employment in associated sectors such as logistics, MSMEs, supply chains, and ancillary industries.

The collaboration will also cover joint shipbuilding projects at CSL's existing facilities during the transition phase, while exploring opportunities in greenfield shipyards, emerging business areas, and skill development.

In addition, CSL signed a second MoU with Guidance, the nodal agency of the Tamil Nadu government, as part of plans to develop shipbuilding clusters in India.

CSL is considering a greenfield investment of about Rs 15,000 crore to establish a state-of-the-art shipyard in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with a Korean partner.

The first phase of the project is expected to create nearly 10,000 jobs, including 4,000 direct and 6,000 indirect roles, and may also feature a modern ship repair facility.

