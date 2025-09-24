Miley Jab Hum Tum Clocks 17 Mohit Sehgal Aka Samrat Gets Nostalgic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) It has been 17 years since "Miley Jab Hum Tum", one of Indian television's most loved youth shows, first aired on television. Actor Mohit Sehgal, who played the role of the charming Samrat in the show, marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post.

Sharing a throwback picture of the star cast, he wrote, '17 years of "Miley Jab Hum Tum"', with a red heart and tagged his co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, and Jaskaran Singh. Abhishek Sharma and Navina Bole.

The show, which premiered on the 22nd of September 2008 on Star One, quickly gained popularity for its refreshing college-based storylines, youthful energy, and memorable characters. Produced by Sunshine Productions, the show revolved around the lives, friendships and love stories of students at Excel College. The primary pairs of the show were Mohit Sehgal as Samrat and Sanaya Irani as Gunjan, and Arjun Bijlani as Mayank with Rati Pandey as Nupur, who became household favourites.

The couples' chemistry not only defined the show's success but also left a lasting impression on viewers. Their chemistry not only defined the show's success but also left a lasting impression on viewers.

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani fell in love while shooting the show and went on to date for quite a few years before tying the knot in 2016. "Miley Jo Hum Tum" stood out at the time for its modern approach, relatable themes and youthful dialogues, which appealed strongly to the urban youth audience. Its catchy title track, "Love Ke Dhamake Hue", became an anthem for many fans who still associate it with the golden era of Indian youth-based television shows.