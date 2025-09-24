Dubai Investments Reinforces Emiratisation Commitment At Ru'ya Careers UAE 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai Investments PJSC, is participating in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2025, held from 23–25 September 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Investments recognises that the UAE's greatest asset is its people. Over the years, the Group has recruited Emirati talent through Ru'ya, enabling professionals to begin career journeys that often evolve into long-term roles across its diverse portfolio - spanning real estate, manufacturing, education, healthcare, investments, and services.

Beyond recruitment, the Group focuses on structured mentorship, leadership development, and cross-functional exposure, allowing Emiratis to gain expertise, confidence, and contribute meaningfully to innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth.

The Company's continued participation highlights its commitment to building a resilient, future-ready workforce and underscores Emiratisation as a strategic vision for a sustainable and prosperous UAE economy.

Visit the Dubai Investments Stand at B3 – Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Center from September 23-25, 2025.